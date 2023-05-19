Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

— AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

 Charlie Neibergall

We are seeing an alarming pattern emerge in which some GOP leaders defend — and even pledge to pardon — people charged with or convicted of killing a person. This callous attitude toward law and order fits well in a party whose presidential front-runner has defended those who stormed our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

At least that is the dangerous message sent by the Republican governors of Texas and Florida, who have spoken out in support of defendants in killings, and former President Donald Trump, who promised pardons for some of the Jan. 6 attackers if he’s elected in 2024 during his appearance at last week’s CNN town hall.

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio’s daily program “The Dean Obeidallah Show.”

CNN

