Justice must be demanded in the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot last week by Minneapolis police as officers served a no-knock search warrant.
Locke was fatally shot just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 when a SWAT team entered a downtown Minneapolis apartment without knocking.
A police bodycam video shows an officer kicking the couch where Locke’s family said he was sleeping. On the video, he is seen wrapped in a blanket, beginning to move, with a pistol in his hand just before an officer fires his weapon.
Locke’s parents, Andre Locke and Karen Wells, say their son was “executed” after he was startled from a deep sleep and reached for a legal firearm to protect himself.
A police department statement released the evening of the shooting called Locke a “suspect” — even though police later said a search warrant didn’t name Locke as such. The same statement said the gun was “pointed in the direction of officers” when police body camera video was less than clear.
Activists are right to denounce police for releasing photos of a gun and bullets, calling that a character assassination of Locke, who they said had a license for the gun. They also highlight an officer kicking the couch just seconds after entry, which they said likely awoke a deep-sleeping Locke to a confusing assault from men with guns.
In response to the fatal shooting, the Biden administration is considering expanding a policy that limits the use of “no-knock” warrants by certain federal agents.
A “no-knock warrant” is an order from a judge that allows law enforcement officials with a search warrant to enter a home without announcing their presence first. In most cases, the law requires that officers must knock and announce themselves before entering a private home to execute a warrant. The no-knock warrants are a dangerous exemption.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Joe Biden was looking at whether to further limit federal agents’ use of the tactic after Locke’s killing.
In September, the Justice Department announced that it was curtailing the use of no-knock warrants by its federal agents. Biden is now weighing an expansion to other federal agencies. For example, agents and officers in Homeland Security also use the tactic.
The updated Justice Department policy is more limiting than what is permitted by law, requiring approval from both federal prosecutors and a supervisory law enforcement agent to obtain a no-knock warrant.
Under the updated policy, Justice Department agents — including those in the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — are limited to using a no-knock warrant only in situations when an agent “has reasonable grounds to believe that knocking and announcing the agent’s presence would create an imminent threat of physical violence to the agent and/or another person.”
There are limited exceptions to that rule. Agents seeking a warrant in those circumstances need approval from the agency’s director and the U.S. attorney or an assistant attorney general before seeking the warrant from a judge.
No-knock warrants are mostly used in local policing, where federal executive orders would not apply.
Breonna Taylor was killed by police during a no-knock raid on her home in Louisville, and the warrants have been disproportionately used against Black and brown people.
The tactic is highly dangerous for residents, who don’t know who is coming through the door, and for police. In the case of Locke, Taylor and others, there are fatal consequences.
The Biden administration should urgently move toward limiting the use of no-knock warrants.
