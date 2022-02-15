How can African Americans in Darby Township in Delaware County trust a fire company with their safety when members allegedly use despicable racial slurs including mocking a dead child’s name?
One of Darby Township’s three volunteer fire companies has been suspended after another fire company allegedly heard them using racial slurs and disparaging Black residents in a virtual meeting.
Briarcliffe Fire Company volunteers apparently failed to disconnect from the online meeting in January with local officials and the two other firehouses. The meeting was to discuss emergency services as well as possibly merging the three volunteer fire companies. Members of the Goodwill Fire Company made the audio recording.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office plans to investigate the allegations.
In the nearly two-hour conversation, Briarcliffe firefighters allegedly complained about how the time had come to leave the township because Black residents continue moving into the area.
They also allegedly used racial slurs when talking about members of the township’s third volunteer firehouse.
One firefighter is alleged to have mocked the name of an 8-year-old Black girl, Fanta Bility, who was killed by police gunfire in Sharon Hill last summer.
Bruce L. Castor Jr., counsel to the estate of Fanta Bility and her family, released the following statement:
“The family of Fanta Bility is appalled by the audio recordings out of the Briarcliffe Fire Department made public today. Fanta was a bright, bubbly, innocent child who looked forward to a life filled with helping others who were hurting or injured — before being killed by careless actions of three Sharon Hill Police officers. A kind and loving girl, Fanta brightened the lives of everyone she met. To speak of her with such disrespect, shines the light of shame on those people at the fire house making the remarks, and reflects negatively on those good and true first responders who pledge their lives to the service of all members of the community. Americans, from every walk of life, and of all ideological persuasions, should join her family in mourning Fanta’s death, and in echoing their calls for justice. By brazenly mocking Fanta and her death, some associated with Briarcliffe Fire Department did a disservice to the community they are sworn to protect, thereby reopening wounds from that fateful night when Fanta lay mortally wounded, though conscious, knowing her life drained away. To trivialize what this young girl endured that night gives new meaning to the descriptive “despicable.” Fanta’s family and I join in the calls for disciplinary action to be taken against those responsible, and for further investigation into the culture within the county that made them feel sufficiently comfortable to express such views that are unacceptable in any civilized society, much less in the United States.”
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer at a news conference Thursday said: “Whether or not a crime occurred, hate speech is always morally wrong,”
Timothy Boyce, director of Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services, said there would be no gaps in services due to Briarcliffe’s suspension.
The suspension was the right course of action considering the racial slur allegations. Those responsible should be removed from serving on the township fire company entrusted with the safety of the public.
