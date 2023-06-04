Debt Limit

At the Capitol in Washington, the House and Senate raced to approve the deal this past week. — AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

 J. Scott Applewhite

Many conservatives and progressives finally found something they agree on. They hate the debt ceiling deal.

The deal suspends the nation’s debt limit through Jan. 1, 2025, caps non-defense spending, expands work requirements for some food stamp recipients and takes back some COVID-19 relief funds.

