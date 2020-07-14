Those protesting across the U.S. over blatant police abuse were a diverse bunch, ranging from a 75-year-old white activist in Buffalo, New York, to Native Americans in Great Falls, Montana, to black youngsters in Houston. But their voices were far from inclusive in the lopsided media coverage of demonstrations in the wake of the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. All caught on video for the world and skeptics to see.
As a black expert in the journalism field, I raised an eyebrow or two in watching reporters cover the demonstrations and riots that erupted in hundreds of municipalities across the country. I questioned why reporters largely ignored the voices and experiences of a broad cross-section of activists and organizers — namely those of whites, Latinos and others who mobilized in solidarity with blacks against police brutality and the lack of accountability.
One would have been hard-pressed to miss the TV and online images of thousands of protesters marching in the streets across the nation and around the world, waving signs in remembrance of Floyd and in galvanizing a new groundswell of support for the Black Lives Matter cause.
Perpetuating stereotypical narrative
Given the news industry’s history of racially insensitive coverage, it appeared that reporters operated under the cloud of “media guilt.” They bent over backwards to interview black protesters — even when they were visibly outnumbered by whites and others--after the May 25 police killing of Floyd, 46, who, like Eric Garner almost six years earlier, cried out “I can’t breathe” while pleading as a police officer choked the life out of him.
In the July 2014 chokehold death of Garner in New York City, the 43-year-old’s dying words “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry at nationwide demonstrations. Similar to the reporting in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, reporters seemingly neglected to make a conscious effort to speak with the broad ethnic pool of protesters. As if only blacks could understand the deadly injustice that has taken the lives of our unarmed brothers and sisters.
This lack of diverse viewpoints compromises the overall integrity and trust the public expects from journalists to be balanced storytellers. It also deprives the public from understanding complex issues such as discrimination beyond the monolithic and stereotypical representations.
As demonstrations swept across the country, a fair share of reporters squandered opportunities to provide a wider perspective on the protesters’ collective outrage over the unjustifiable killings of Floyd and countless others. I suspect news consumers, like myself, were itching for answers to questions, such as: Why were marchers who are not directly affected by police brutality participating in the rallies? Who are these participants and where do they live? Are they seasoned activists or ordinary citizens?
As a regrettable consequence, these unanswered questions were a disservice to the national and global audience, which relies on journalists as public servants to provide clarity through the fog of social unrest.
In the reporters’ defense, discussions on diversity and inclusion often center on producing stories that reflect the opinions and lifestyles of communities of color. That is true to a degree; however, lost in the translation is the word “all.” Stories should include all races, all ages, all social classes—the privileged and the not-so privileged. Reporting should be all-inclusive – period.
Outside of crime and sports coverage, it is indisputable that blacks and other minorities are generally underrepresented in the media, which probably explains why reporters gravitated to them during live broadcasts to amplify their voices and lend credence to the cause. Despite the intentions of well-meaning reporters, this often reinforces societal stereotypes of the angry and disruptive blacks.
In the climate of mistrust, journalists--often viewed as instruments of indoctrination rather than conveyors of information—must strive to be as inclusive as possible while covering sensitive issues.
Real-time guidance is critical
For instance, while agreeing on the positive effect of the protests, whites, blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and Asian Americans often differ on the underlying motivations behind the protests, according to a June survey by the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C.
Given the fast-paced nature of broadcast and online journalism, I recognize that reporters cannot provide the same depth of coverage compared to the snail’s pace of publishing the story in a newspaper or magazine. However, television reporters and others who want to avoid the appearance of shallow reporting or “guilt-driven” coverage could learn from some operations such as The Washington Post, The New York Times and others, which have taken steps in modeling the true meaning of representative reporting in making sure stories are all-inclusive.
