Michael A Deas is an assistant professor who teaches editing and reporting at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications and is a former content editor at the Chicago Tribune.

Different perspectives contextualize issues and contribute to substantive dialogue as opposed to solely relying on the loudest, angriest and most destructive protesters to drive the narrative. Reporters, who are in the thick of the action, should not bear sole responsibility. It is incumbent upon news editors and anchors working away from the front lines to provide real-time and critical guidance, much like CNN’s Don Lemon does with his colleagues.

