Let's stop drinking the spiked Kool-Aid and dreaming the impossible dream. The Philadelphia Eagles will not win Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021.
Whew! It's out there and it needed to be said.
The Eagles are not built for a run at the National Football League championship this season and if things don't straighten out, it may be long time coming before there is another parade down Broad Street. When the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018, confidence in the franchise was at a historic high. Head coach Doug Pederson was boldly casting out predictions. "Get used to this," he told his team. "This is the new norm in Philadelphia, playing and hopefully playing into February every year. It's the new norm, so get used to it. Short offseasons, and let's do that."
Well the new norm hasn't been seen around these parts in quite some time. Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field showed just how far away the Eagles are from competing for a championship. The Ravens are stocked with young players and cagey veterans with a tremendous up-sides. Baltimore has a strong-armed mobile quarterback in Lamar Jackson on offense and a sack-happy five-time Pro Bowl defensive end in Calais Campbell anchoring the defense. As a team, they don't make many mistakes and they play as a unit. That's why they are 5-1
The same can't be said about the Eagles, who at times make football appear to be more comical than athletic. Yet at 1-4-1, they can are still in contention to win the pathetic NFC East also known as the NFC Least.
One reason why the Birds have fallen so fast is because they haven't done a good job in talent evaluation. The NFL means not for long if you can't effectively replenish talent. There are teams such as the Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints, and the New England Patriots, who always seem to find good young talent. They don't worry about draft positions, they discover players whether its by draft, free agency or trade. The Eagles haven't seemed to figure out how properly imitate what those teams do. As a result, they appear to be destined to become a one-hit wonder.
Something has to change. Winning the NFC East and making the playoffs isn't challenging for the top prize, the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Reality says that this Eagles team needs to be upgraded but if they make it to the playoffs, there will be those clinging to hope that they'll get hot and make a strong postseason run. The truth is the Eagles aren't one of the NFL's elite teams. They aren't ready for the big stage. The truth is there are some pieces worth keeping and some pieces that may need to be discarded.
Sentimentally speaking, many Eagles fans are still giddy over Super Bowl LII. But that was three seasons ago. This team is completely different and what's discouraging, many teams have passed them by with getting impact players. The Eagles lack those type of players and its a big reason why they have a losing record.
It's been a painful fall but the Eagles can recover. Unfortunately, it won't be this season.
