These troubling times.
As if there wasn't enough to worry about, out comes a survey that says 50 percent of parents fear they or their child will get sick from participating in organized sports once government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
The survey by North Carolina State University, in partnership with the Aspen Institute’s Project Play, Utah State University and George Mason University, says 59% of African American parents worry their child will get sick. They also are concerned about their own health as parents who attend events – 56% fear they will fall ill.
Among all parents, 50% worry their child will get sick and 46% are concerned they will become ill.
The numbers are interesting considering African Americans are the hardest hit by death and infections from the coronavirus.
According to the survey, 58% of African American parents anticipate their child resuming any sports activities at the same or higher level as before once allowed. That’s far less than parents who are white (73%) or Hispanics (66%).
"This isn’t surprising given the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on African Americans,” said Dr. Michael Kanters, a sport management professor at North Carolina State University and the survey’s lead investigator. “The results also suggest that as we plan to restart youth sport programs across the country, there should be a greater emphasis on sport opportunities that are more inclusive to all members of the community.”
Financial concerns are also a factor in the return to play to organized sports. The survey showed that 54% of sports parents’ finances have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 crisis. The U.S. unemployment rate is 14.7%, the highest level since the Great Depression.
These perilous times.
If the survey numbers are correct, then conceivably the list of African American sports heroes should fall as the elite level talent pool becomes smaller.
The survey of 1,050 adults, conducted in the first week of May as some states began to gradually reopen, is nationally representative of race/ethnicity, household income, geographic region and education level of youth sports parents. It sampled parents who self-identified as having a child between ages 8 to 18 who played organized sports in the past year. Seven out of 10 surveyed said their child had played organized sports at least three days a week prior to the shutdown.
The survey shows a greater enthusiasm for community-based programs when sports return. Only 52% of parents said they are extremely or slightly comfortable with their child participating in travel, elite and club competitions against teams located outside of their city or county when activities resume. That’s far less than the comfort expressed for returning to school sports (68%) and community sports (67%). The preliminary survey results do not capture what level of play (travel, school and community) parents were comfortable with prior to the shutdown.
"Evidence suggests that economically disadvantaged students are less likely than their better-off peers to participate in sports," Kanters said. "The majority of adolescents want to play sports, however, policies favor highly competitive and exclusionary sports that restrict participation to only the best athletes and often require many resources from participants. For example, most club sports teams often require a large time commitment and even larger fees to participate. The result has been declining rates of participation for youth living in economically disadvantaged and racial minority areas.
"The results of this survey further highlight the disparities that exist within a growing number of communities across America. The increasing focus of youth sports on highly specialized club programs that only accept the best athletes has left many children sitting on the sidelines. Now, in addition to trying to find affordable opportunities for their children to even play sports, African American parents living in economically disadvantaged areas are worried about their child getting sick when sports resume."
These trying times.
There is some encouraging news. According to its findings, 61 percent of all surveyed parents said they expect their child to play sports at the same level as before, and another 10 percent expect even higher participation, once restrictions lift. That leaves almost three in 10 youth sports parents expecting lower participation or still undecided.
"Sports have always played an important role in the growth and development of our children," Kanters said. "The results of this survey confirm this. As we work to determine how to safely resume youth sports across the country, we need to remember that it’s more important that everyone gets a chance to play – not just those that can afford it. Rather than relying on private sport clubs to create opportunities for our children to play sports, we should look to local parks and recreation departments and non-profit organizations like the YMCA to play a greater role as youth sport service providers. "
These challenging times indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.