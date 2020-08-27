Four years ago, few could’ve envisioned Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the playing of the national anthem during an NFL exhibition game would morph into a worldwide phenomenon. With an assist from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaepernick’s symbolic action in protest of police brutality action has sparked riots, angered politicians and galvanized communities.
Professional athletes are now using their platform to speak on injustice in America. The rebooted NBA canceled games Wednesday. The WNBA and MLS also halted play while several NFL teams canceled practices.
And the protests didn’t end there. The Western & Southern Open tennis matches weren’t played Thursday. The U.S. Tennis Association, along with the ATP and WTA Tours, announced they would not play. Two-time Grand Slam women’s champion Naomi Osaka has said she will not play her semifinal match.
“I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction,” Osaka tweeted. “Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach.”
Kaepernick looks like a genius now. His personal protest got athletes to think about something other than winning a game. It all began on Aug. 14, 2016. Dressed in street clothes on the sideline because of a sore shoulder, Kaepernick sat while the national anthem was played during a Houston Texans-San Francisco 49ers exhibition game in Santa Clara, California.
Still nursing his injury, Kaepernick sat during the anthem on Aug. 20, 2016, before the 49ers game against the homestanding and defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos.
In uniform on Aug. 26, 2016, for a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi Stadium, Kaepernick sat while the “Star-Spangeled Banner” played. After the game, he addressed his protest to members of the media for the first time, saying: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
The first time Kaepernick took a knee during the anthem came before the final exhibition game on Sept. 1, 2016, in San Diego. This time, he was joined in protest by teammate Eric Reid.
Kaepernick said the idea of kneeling came after he talked to Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and NFL player.
“We sort of came to a middle ground where he would take a knee alongside his teammates,” Boyer told HBO’s “Real Sports.” “Soldiers take a knee in front of a fallen brother’s grave, you know, to show respect.”stomach.”
Athletes are aware that sitting out games makes a statement with a lot of noise. They believe their actions will bring about.
The bigger question with an unknown answer is when?
