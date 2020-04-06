Malik Rose has a unique connection to National Basketball Association history that is difficult to ignore.
He played his prep basketball at arguably the most renowned school in Philadelphia, Overbrook High School. The late Wilt Chamberlain, holder of 72 NBA records including the most points (100) and rebounds (55) in a game, starred there and paved a path would send many players to the league and other professional outlets.
On Saturday, it was announced that two former Rose teammates — late Lower Merion High School and Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and San Antonio Spurs standout Tim Duncan — would be part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 that will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 29.
Joining Bryant, the all-time Southeastern Pennsylvania High School scoring leader, 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion, and Duncan, a 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP, will be 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett. Four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton; two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich; three-time NCAA National Championship coach of Baylor University Kim Mulkey; five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens of Bentley University; and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann will also be enshrined. Rounding out the list is 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings. Her father, Harvey Catchings, was once a teammate of Bryant's father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, with the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Their Hall of Fame nods are well deserved," said Rose, who is now an assistant general manager with the Detroit Pistons. "I've been [fortunate] to be able to [be] connected to such greatness."
The Charlotte Hornets selected Kobe Bryant as the 13th overall pick of the 1996 NBA Draft. Rose, who starred at Drexel University, was a second-round pick of the Hornets as the 44th overall player selected. The Hornets agreed to trade their pick to the Lakers a day before the draft. During the draft, the Lakers told the Hornets to select Bryant.
For a time, the trade was in jeopardy because Vlade Divac threatened to retire rather than be traded by the Lakers to Charlotte. On June 30, Divac decided he wouldn't retire and the trade was made on July 9.
Rose went on to play a season with the Hornets before signing with the Spurs as a free agent in 1997. That year, the Spurs selected Duncan as the first pick of the 1997 NBA Draft. Rose and Duncan would win two NBA championships together and, in the process, form a friendship that remains solid. The two were known for waging fierce video games and paintball battles.
"Duncan and Kobe were without a doubt the two best competitors I've ever been around," said Rose. "They never got tired of getting better. They had a competitive edge that was unmatched by anyone I've ever seen."
