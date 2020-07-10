DeSean Jackson was wrong.
The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver clearly missed catching and understanding a message that was easy for him to grab. The message is leave social media alone and speak on subjects that you know something about. It can save you a lot of embarrassment.
Jackson tried to use his platform as a recognizable National Football League player to speak on social ills. His heart was in the right place. His brain, well, let’s just say it wasn’t there.
During the July 4 holiday weekend, Jackson posted an Instagram story to his 1.4 million followers showing an image of a book page containing quotes allegedly from Adolf Hitler saying “the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel,” that they “will extort America” and that “their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”
In an Instagram post Sunday, Jackson posted an image of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whom Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, has described as a purveyor of “serial congenital anti-Semitism.” Jackson called Farrakhan “powerful.”
On Monday, Jackson again published an unedited image of the page in question; this time adding a caption saying, “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way” and “I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!! Equality Equality.”
The Eagles — whose owner, Jeffrey Lurie, and general manager, Howie Roseman, are Jewish — said in a statement Tuesday that they considered Jackson’s comments “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling” and “will take appropriate action.”
In a statement, the NFL said: “DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean.”
Jackson posted a written statement Tuesday apologizing “to the Jewish community, Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, [Coach] Doug Pederson, the Eagles organization and our fans for the insensitive and ill-informed posts that I shared on my social media. My intention was to uplift, unite and encourage our culture with positivity and light. Unfortunately, that did not happen. I unintentionally hurt the Jewish community in the process and for that I am sorry!”
The platform that Jackson has access to is dangerous. If used correctly, it can bring about change. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James have used their influence to enact positive changes.
With access to that platform comes a great responsibility. Every word is dissected and scrutinized. Every action is monitored and recorded. It is a platform to be respected and at the same time, wary of. Jackson’s ill-fated post may have cost him respect from many, and financially, too. Friday night the Eagles released a statement saying that they had fined Jackson for “conduct detrimental to the team.” And in this climate of being politically correct, it may have cost him some fans.
The smartest thing DeSean Jackson did was apologize. Here’s hoping that he learned something from his faux pas.
