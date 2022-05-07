On May 11, it will be exactly 193 years ago that evil witch Patty Cannon — known as a major conductor on the ‘Reverse Underground Railroad” — died in 1829.
But before I tell you more about this vile woman and this wicked “Reverse Underground Railroad” system, allow me to repeat a quote by the great Moms Mabley about people like Cannon when they die. Moms profoundly stated, “They say you shouldn’t say nothin’ about the dead unless it’s good. She’s dead. Good!”
Moms was absolutely right. But, in the interest of enlightening you wonderful Tribune readers about this little-known slice of racist American history, I have to say more about Cannon and that railroad she used. And it ain’t gonna be good.
The “Reverse Underground Railroad” existed for 85 years from 1780-1865, primarily in the border states of Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky, and Missouri as well as in Pennsylvania, New York, and Illinois. And it was precisely what it sounds like- an unimaginably cruel system of capturing free Blacks and selling them into slavery in the South.
Speaking of Pennsylvania, I must mention that free Black adults and especially Black children in Philadelphia were kidnapped so frequently that, as documented in “The Early Black Press in America 1827 to 1860” by Frankie Hutton, Black newspapers here, most notably “The African Observer,” often published articles about Blacks who somehow had escaped the “Reverse Underground Railroad” as well as often publishing notices regarding then-missing children. In fact, a PBS documentary called “Kidnapping in Pennsylvania 1783-1826” disclosed that “Children provided a low-risk target, even if their cases somehow attracted legal intervention. Dramatic changes in children, resulting from growth and physical abuse, made indisputable identification difficult even for relatives- whose testimony would not have been allowed in any cases … [because Black people were not permitted to testify in court against white people]. In a two-year period, at least a hundred Black children were abducted from Philadelphia alone.”
Philadelphia during this time had the largest population of free Blacks in the country but no professional police force to protect them. Things got so bad here in 1825 that Mayor Joseph Watson (a Quaker who served in office from 1824-1828) and Pennsylvania Governor John Andrew Schulze (who served in office from 1823 to 1829) were compelled to take action to try to recover kidnapped Black children and prosecute white kidnappers. Although their attempts were mostly unsuccessful, they did succeed exceptionally well in freeing several young Blacks from Mississippi in 1826 and returning them to Philadelphia.
Now, let’s focus on Cannon in particular. Although there are no documents that confirm actually when she was born, most historians believe it was sometime between 1759 and 1769.
Cannon, whose husband Jesse died in 1826, had a daughter who twice married men who kidnapped free Blacks. After her daughter’s first husband was hanged for such crimes, she married Joe Johnson. And it was Johnson who formed the notorious and brutally violent Cannon-Johnson Gang with his mother-in-law Patty. Joe was known to personally shackle the captives with leg irons. He also would severely whip the ones who insisted they were free.
In the 1820s in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, Patty, ringleader of this Delaware-based gang, organized the kidnapping of hundreds of free Blacks, sold most of them into slavery, and murdered at least 20 others- including children whom she burned alive.
Her devilishly tortuous act of incinerating Black children is displayed on page 16 of an 1841 book entitled “Narrative And Confessions Of Lucretia P. Cannon, Who Was Tried, Convicted, and Sentenced To Be Hung ….”
After each kidnapping, Cannon would hold all her captives in her attic, which she had converted into a cramped jail cell. And later, she would transport them in covered wagons to Cannon’s Ferry where they were boarded onto her personal “slave schooner” that traveled down the Nanticoke River to the Chesapeake Bay where these formerly free human beings were shipped to Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and other “slave” markets.
As pointed out by Robin Brown of the News Journal in Delaware, the Cannon-Johnson Gang is believed “to have kidnapped three times as many as escaped to freedom through Delaware in the [real] Underground Railroad.”
When Cannon in 1829 robbed a white patron at the saloon she owned, which was connected to her house, a local Delaware sheriff was called to investigate. While searching her house, he found 21 Black men, women, and children shackled in the attic cell.
Cannon was immediately arrested and later indicted for kidnapping as well as for the murder of three adults and one child. Although there is no record of the names of those four victims, historical documents indicate they were “an infant female,” “a male child,” “a Negro boy,” and “an adult male.” The ancestors just told me to call them Assata, Malcolm, Nat, and Fred. Say their names!
While awaiting trial at the Sussex County Jail, she confessed to the charges- and to much more when she admitted to the authorities that she had actually committed nearly two dozen murders.
Near the wicked home/headquarters of Cannon, the State of Delaware in 2012 posted a permanent historical marker, Number SC-228, that includes the following declaration:
“This memorial is dedicated to the victims of this evil enterprise, and those who struggled against it.”
After being arrested and convicted for kidnapping and assault, Patty Cannon- the woman many historians refer to as “the nation’s first female serial killer” and “the wickedest woman in America” — committed suicide by poison in jail at around age 60-70 on May 11, 1829.
Therefore, 193 years later on May 11, 2022, let’s all pray that this dead evil witch is burning in the hottest part of hell.
