Here it is week 3 of the 2020 National Football League season and its come down to this for the Philadelphia Eagles: beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at spectatorless Lincoln Financial Field or there will be serious consequences.
Yes, very serious consequences. It’s not a threat. It’s like a given in an algebra problem. The Eagles haven’t played very well so far this season. They can’t stop the opposition on defense and they can’t score on offense.
Forget about a Super Bowl. Forget about the playoffs. This one will be for respect and the Bengals (0-2) are young and hungry. The Eagles (0-2), some would contend, haven’t played like they’re hungry in quite some time.
The Bengals may have a future star in rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. In a 35-30 loss the Cleveland Browns in the battle for Ohio bragging rights, Burrow was solid. In his first road game in the NFL. Burrow was 37-of-61 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns.
Unfortunately, there wasn’t much to go with it. The Bengals offensive line was wretched. Burrow was constantly harassed by an aggressive Browns unit.
Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon, who has enjoyed a pair of 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons, has yet to get cranking. Mixon, whose off-field antics led to unwanted publicity and scrutiny while attending Oklahoma, has seemingly matured. And let’s face it, containing running backs hasn’t been a strong suit for the Birds this season.
Four years ago, the Bengals whipped the Eagles 32-14. Back then, the Eagles were a season away from competing and winning Super Bowl LII. Back then, this franchise wasn’t at a crossroad between mediocrity and futility.
A loss to Cincinnati, a franchise that in recent years has been the butt of many jokes, would be devastating. And with the meat of the season fast approaching, it’s a setback the Eagles can’t afford to take.
It’s hard to believe that week 3 could make or break the Birds, but it’s true. A loss to the Bengals, which isn’t out of the question in this new normal, would undoubtedly force several personnel changes. Whether its coaching or players or executive personnel, a loss to Cincinnati could shake up the Eagles.
There’s no way to sugarcoat the situation. The Eagles must win or face the consequences. No one could’ve envisioned this scenario in 2020. Then again, 2020 has been something few could’ve imagine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.