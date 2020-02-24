On Monday, the public formally got a chance to say goodbye to the pride and joy of Lower Merion High School and retired Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California.
Bryant's family, dozens of sports greats and many major figures in his public life were in attendance as the famed Staples Center was sold out for the memorial. Proceeds from the ticket sales will be given to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports youth sports programs in underserved communities and teaches sports to girls and women.
Kobe Bryant, who grew up just outside of Philadelphia, was age 41 while daughter Gianna was 13 when tragedy struck. The other victims were pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, and six more passengers: John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 13; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45; and Payton Chester, 13.
Bryant, known as the Black Mamba, played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, including the final 17 seasons at Staples Center, which opened in 1999. A five-time NBA champion, Bryant has two retired jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — hanging high inside the arena where he became the third-leading scorer in league history until current Lakers star LeBron James passed him on the night before the fatal helicopter crash.
His death caused an outpouring of grief in Los Angeles, a place he called home since retiring from the NBA on April 13, 2016. There have been many public memorials held and murals painted to honor Bryant and the others who perished.
Many are still mourning and trying to find a way to express their grief. Perhaps the best way to remember and honor Bryant, who is sure to be a first-ballot selection into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, isn't with a plaque or painting. Instead try adopting his Black Mamba mentality into your lifestyle.
It's really not complicated. It's all about dedicating yourself to be the very best you can be. If you are father, be the best father you can be to your offspring. If you are a mother, be the best mother you can be to your lineage. If you are a sanitation worker, be the best sanitation worker you can be. If you are a teacher, be the best teacher you can be.
A dream is only a dream until it becomes a reality. Bryant showed that dreams can come true. He wanted to be the best player in the NBA and for a stretch, he was. The Black Mamba mentality helped him reach that plateau.
A younger version of Bryant got into trouble in Colorado. Newly married, he was accused of rape. The charges were later dropped, he apologized publicly and later settled a civil lawsuit linked to the case out of court.
When sponsors dropped him like a bad habit and he became the footnote to comedic jokes, Bryant responded by reinventing himself and his image. With the swiftness of a fast break, he switched his jersey number, became more attentive to causes, and his game on the court continued to shine. As a result, he became more endearing to the public.
The Black Mamba mentality is easy to adopt. It's also easy to maintain. It's about striving for greatness in every endeavor. It's about wanting to be the best.
It's not conceit. It's not overconfidence. It's not arrogance. It's not narcissism. It can easily be confused with these and other related terms, but it's about having pride and a willingness to work hard at making yourself into something special.
It's not about dunking or scoring 81 points; it's about becoming a better you. Kobe Bryant was an example of someone working hard to reach a goal. That's a legacy everyone should strive to achieve.
