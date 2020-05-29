Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gets it. So does his teammate and Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz along with his wife, soccer star Julie Johnston Ertz.
The trio understands the mistreatment of African Americans by those who are sworn to protect can’t be ignored.
They have joined other athletes in speaking out about the May 25 death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, while in police custody in Minneapolis.
The 46-year-old Floyd, who was handcuffed and shown on a bystander’s video not resisting arrest, complained that he couldn’t breathe as Derek Chauvin, one of four Minneapolis police officers at the scene, knelt on the back of his neck for seven minutes. The three other officers were Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.
All four were fired the next day as video of the incident went viral.
Wentz and the Ertzs went on social media to express their outrage over Floyd’s death, which has sparked rioting in Minneapolis and demonstrations in other cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Columbus, Ohio.
Perhaps more poignant was their views on racism.
“Can’t even fathom what the Black community has to endure on a daily basis,” Wentz wrote on Twitter. “Being from North Dakota, I’ve spent a large part of my life surrounded by people of similar color, so I’m never gonna act like I know what the Black community goes through or even has gone through already. I’ll never know the feeling of having to worry about my kids going outside because of their skin color.”
The Ertz couple issued a joint statement on Twitter.
“Even the thought of trying to come up with the ‘perfect’ saying is so damn selfish. What I do know is that I am so unbelievably sorry,” they wrote. “I am sorry for the pain and hurt the African American community has endured by another human and more than anything I am sorry that you feel that you are alone in this situation.”
In a city comprising 44.1% Black, 35.8% white, 13.6% Latino and 7.2% Asian residents and is fascinated with the Eagles, their statement carries a lot of weight. The NFL is 68% Black and many of the Eagles’ better players are of a darkened hue.
The message sent out by two of the Eagles’ best players can’t be ignored. Never before has something like this occurred in the team’s history. Hopefully, it will never have to be repeated.
There is a good chance that their statements will bring a cohesive Eagles team closer. It wasn’t that long ago when the team rode down Broad Street as Super Bowl champions. The stellar play of Wentz during the regular season and Ertz in the postseason were instrumental in making that happen.
Racism is alive in America. There’s no denying that. But when superstar athletes such as Wentz and the Ertz couple use their platform to address the issue, maybe things can change.
Maybe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.