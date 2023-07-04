The COVID-19 pandemic had a stark negative impact on students’ math scores, new data from Michigan shows. Math achievement growth over the three-year period from spring 2019 through spring 2022 was substantially lower — approximately 7 national percentiles — than among comparable students the three years prior.

There were even larger decreases among students who are Black or Latino, low income or who attended the majority of schools that taught remotely for at least part of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Scott A. Imberman and Katharine O. Strunk of Michigan State University wrote this article for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

