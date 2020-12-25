After months of stalemate and bickering, congressional leaders have finally reached a year-end $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.
The aid package is long overdue help to individuals and businesses.
It will keep millions of Americans from losing jobless benefits. But it may have come too late to prevent lasting damage to many families and businesses.
Lawmakers struck a deal to provide $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making $150,000 per year — with payments phased out for higher incomes — with $600 additional payments per dependent child.
The deal revives the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to qualified businesses. Especially hard-hit businesses that received PPP grants would be eligible for a second round.
Other provisions of the deal:
• $69 billion for vaccines, testing and health providers and more than $30 billion for procurement of vaccines and treatments, distribution funds for states, and a strategic stockpile.
• $22 billion for testing, tracing and mitigation, $9 billion for health care providers, and $4.5 billion for mental health.
• Schools and universities ($82 billion). Delivers $54 billion to public K-12 schools affected by the pandemic and $23 billion for colleges and universities; $4 billion would be awarded to a Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund; nearly $1 billion for Native American schools.
• Rental assistance ($25 billion). Provides money for a first-ever federal rental assistance program; funds to be distributed by state and local governments to help people who have fallen behind on their rent and may be facing eviction.
• Food/farm aid ($26 billion). Increases stamp benefits by 15% for six months and provides funding to food banks, Meals on Wheels and other food aid. Provides an equal amount ($13 billion) in aid to farmers and ranchers.
• Child care ($10 billion). Provides $10 billion to the Child Care Development Block Grant to help families with child care costs and help providers cover increased operating costs.
• Postal Service ($10 billion). Forgives a $10 billion loan to the Postal Service provided in earlier relief legislation.
With the economy still in the middle of a pandemic that has increasingly tightened business activity, more federal help will likely be needed soon.
But for now, the aid package will provide urgently needed economic relief to millions of Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.