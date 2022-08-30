The state Supreme Court was right to uphold a 2019 mail-in voting expansion law in Pennsylvania.
The court upheld the law 5 to 2 last week, with both “no” votes coming from the court’s two Republican justices.
“We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly’s ability to create universal mail-in voting,” wrote Justice Christine Donohue in the majority opinion.
Donohue wrote that the constitutional provision means the General Assembly can “prescribe any process by which electors may vote,” bound only by a requirement that the secrecy of a vote must be maintained.
Lawyers for the Wolf administration told the court the current version of the state constitution should not be interpreted to outlaw voting by mail that goes beyond allowing it for people who are out of town on business, ill, physically disabled, performing election day duties or a have religious observance.
They said the constitution establishes only minimums for absentee and mail-in ballots, minimums that over decades were expanded by letting military spouses and those on vacation vote by absentee ballot even though neither is expressly permitted in the state constitution.
The state’s mail-in voting expansion law survived a legal challenge brought by Republican lawmakers. Some of these same Republican state representatives voted for the legislation nearly three years ago.
The law is working as millions of state voters have chosen to cast ballots by mail in recent elections. The law fell out of favor with Republicans because Democrats have used mail-in voting in far greater numbers.
Former President Donald Trump attacked the law after losing his 2020 reelection campaign.
Trump has made baseless claims that mail-in voting was rife with fraud and has urged Republicans to avoid it.
Republican state lawmakers have claimed without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. These false claims are not raised by Trump-supported candidates who have won primaries in Pennsylvania and across the country this summer. The claim of fraud is only made when Republican candidates lose elections.
Justice Donohue points out that the court is “unaware of any evidence,” with “any” in boldface, “to call into question the integrity of any elections in this commonwealth since the enactment of Act 77.”
Republican lawmakers have sought to restrict mail-in voting by expanding the photo ID requirements and banning drop boxes.
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano is among those who voted for the law but now wants to repeal it.
Mastriano has denied that Trump lost the 2020 election, raising questions about whether he would certify the actual winners of future elections if he becomes Pennsylvania’s next governor.
