Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, received some good news this week in his quest to be re-elected president.
In addition to Trump, several other Republican candidates are making 2024 presidential bids. Former Vice President Mike Pence launched his campaign Monday, joining an increasingly crowded GOP primary field that already includes Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The large number of Republicans seeking to become president and splitting up the vote helps Trump, who has a loyal base of supporters within the GOP.
Trump also received some help this week from a noted progressive.
Scholar and progressive activist Cornel West announced Monday he is running for president next year as a third-party candidate, saying he wants to empower people who have been “pushed to the margins.”
In a Twitter video, West said he will run as a member of the People’s Party. He criticized both major political parties and their standard bearers, President Joe Biden and Trump, who are both running again in 2024.
“In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” West said. “I enter in the quest for truth. I enter in the quest for justice, and the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice, what I’ve been trying to do all of my life.”
West is a well-known Black scholar and author and a former professor at both Harvard and Princeton universities. He is reckless with his rhetoric.
He criticized former President Barack Obama as a “war criminal.”
On his campaign website, West mixes reasonable goals with a naïve view of geopolitics. He says he wants to end wars, disband NATO, forgive all student debt, expand Social Security and invest in clean energy.
There are several other problems with West’s announced run for president.
First, he appears to show disdain for Biden and Trump as if they were on the same level, when there is no comparison.
West called Trump a “neo-fascist,” and Biden a “milquetoast neoliberal.”
Biden is a pragmatic politician who may fall short of West’s ambitious leftist vision, but he has achieved some impressive legislative victories that have helped ordinary Americans. Among other legislative successes, Biden pushed through Congress with narrow Democratic majorities a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, a major infrastructure bill, lower prescription drug costs for seniors, modest gun reform and major investments to combat climate change.
Biden has failed to achieve some progressive policies that won’t stand a chance until Democrats gain a clear majority in Congress.
Biden is far from perfect. His advancing age and inability to clearly articulate his message at times are real concerns.
But Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit to be president. He bears responsibility for his hours-long refusal to attempt to quell the mob of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
In an effort to defeat Trump, a West campaign would be an unwelcome distraction.
West has higher name recognition and is a more compelling speaker than most third-party candidates. While he has no chance of winning a single state he could appeal to a small but critical group of voters disenchanted with the state of American politics.
There are already concerns about voter enthusiasm in what could be a close presidential election.
In Philadelphia, which has fueled Democratic victories in Pennsylvania, helping candidates for president and the U.S. Senate win, slumping voter turnout in the city has Democrats worried ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the Washington Post reported.
“In the 2022 midterms, when turnout rose statewide, just 43% of voters in the city cast ballots, down from 49% in 2018. And on May 16, when the city had a high-stakes mayoral primary that drew record spending, just 32% of Philadelphia’s nearly 800,000 registered Democrats turned out, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners.”
Third-party candidates are usually counterproductive.
For example, many political observers say Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein had a negative impact on the 2016 presidential election.
Politico reports: “Had voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin cast their ballots for Clinton rather than the Green Party’s Stein, Clinton would be president.”
The stakes are too high for West or any other third-party candidate to be running in 2024 unless they want to see Trump or DeSantis elected president.
