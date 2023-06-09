Cornel West

Cornel West speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the University of New Hampshire on Feb. 10, 2020.

— AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

 Andrew Harnik

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, received some good news this week in his quest to be re-elected president.

In addition to Trump, several other Republican candidates are making 2024 presidential bids. Former Vice President Mike Pence launched his campaign Monday, joining an increasingly crowded GOP primary field that already includes Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.