More and more participants in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are steadily being held accountable, an important and necessary step toward preventing another attack on U.S. democracy.
For example, a Pennsylvania man was sentenced last week to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Capitol riot.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, police body camera footage showed that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia bludgeoned an officer outside the Capitol with a metal flagpole. NBC News reported that Richardson also joined a mob using a giant Trump billboard as a battering ram.
The Inquirer reports that Richardson told the court “there’s no excuse” for his behavior and pleaded for mercy. But U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly responded, “Your presence and actions in joining other insurrectionists was an inexcusable attack on our democracy.” Richardson’s sentence is one of the longest yet among those who have been prosecuted for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Also last week, a Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than four years in prison for storming the Capitol. Authorities say Joshua Pruitt encountered then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Pruitt to four years and seven months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors recommended a five-year prison sentence for Pruitt.
Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face-to-face with a member of Congress during the Jan. 6 attack, according to federal prosecutors.
“One look at Pruitt, and the leader of Senator Schumer’s security detail immediately saw the threat and hustled the 70-year-old senator down a hallway, having to change their evacuation route on a dime,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb wrote in a court filing.
The leader of Schumer’s security detail told the FBI that Pruitt was advancing and only seconds from reaching Schumer when the security detail turned and ran with the senator away from an elevator and back down a ramp, detail members said.
“At the end of the ramp, officers closed and locked the doors. The security detail and (Schumer) pursued a secondary evacuation route. Once the doors were being closed, Pruitt turned around and retraced his steps,” Loeb wrote.
They said Pruitt wanted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.
“He personally forced a 70-year-old senator to run and find another path to safety. Among all the rioters who stormed the Capitol, it is a notorious distinction,” Loeb wrote.
Apologists have attempted to portray the rioters as victims who did little harm and have called the rioter’s sentencing unfair.
They are wrong.
This was not peaceful protest but an attack on democracy.
The encouraging news is that approximately 850 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. Over 350 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors, and over 230 have been sentenced. Dozens of Capitol riot defendants who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor offenses have been sentenced to terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to five months.
Some of the rioters have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities say was a plot to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power.
