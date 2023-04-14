The 15th mass shooting in the country this year occurred Monday when police say a 25-year-old man used an AR-15 rifle to kill four people at the Louisville, Kentucky, bank where he was an employee.
Police identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, who was also killed during the shooting.
The victims ranged in age from 40 to 64. Police say eight others were injured in the attack.
The shooting comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 15 mass shootings this year are the most during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009, when 16 had occurred by April 10, according to a mass killings database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.
Going back to 2006, the first year for which data on mass shootings has been compiled, the years with the most mass killings were 2019 and 2022, with 45 and 42 recorded during each calendar year.
The shooters vary, including disgruntled employees and students. In some cases the shooter appears to be suffering some mental illness.
The motives also vary, including those angry at former employers and former teachers and administrators. In some cases there is no clear motive.
While the profiles of the shooters and motives vary, the means for the mass killings are usually the same assault weapons.
On Saturday, the Washington state Senate passed a ban on the manufacture, importation and sale of assault weapons.
More state legislatures and — most importantly — Congress should move to ban assault weapons to reduce the number of Americans killed and seriously wounded.
Banning assault weapons has already proven to reduce the number of mass shooting deaths.
Congress passed sweeping gun legislation in 1994 that included a ban on certain kinds of weapons and the large-capacity magazines that allow people to fire more bullets before reloading. People who already owned such weapons could keep them. The ban expired in 2004.
A New York University School of Medicine 2019 study found that mass shooting deaths involving assault weapons fell slightly in the decade of the federal assault weapon ban, and then rose dramatically in the decade that followed.
A 2019 article by Louis Klarevas, a Columbia University researcher, and his co-authors found that shootings in which six or more people died were less common and less deadly in the years during the ban.
Perpetrators seeking to cause mass casualties have used assault weapons with large-capacity magazines in the deadliest attacks in modern American history. Voters should urge Congress to renew the ban on assault weapons.
