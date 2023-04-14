Louisville Shooting

Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, after a man used an AR-15 rifle to kill four people. — AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

 Timothy D. Easley

The 15th mass shooting in the country this year occurred Monday when police say a 25-year-old man used an AR-15 rifle to kill four people at the Louisville, Kentucky, bank where he was an employee.

Police identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, who was also killed during the shooting.

