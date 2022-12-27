The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol released an 800-plus page report of its investigation, which hopefully would lead to criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his key allies.
The Jan. 6 committee report should also spur Congress to take action to prevent another president from seeking to overturn the lawful results of an election.
The report says Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.
The report details Trump’s actions in the week ahead of the insurrection and how he pressured state and federal officials, lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn his defeat and influenced those who violently attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Trump repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud which were amplified on social media, building distrust in the government and the election. After inciting his supporters with false claims, Trump did little to stop them when they resorted to violence and stormed the Capitol.
“The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” read the report. “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”
The insurrection threatened democracy and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,” the panel committee concluded.
Last week, the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans officially passed the findings of their investigation to the Justice Department, recommending the department investigate the former president on four crimes, including aiding an insurrection.
In addition to the criminal referrals, the panel provided several reform proposals designed to ensure the peaceful transition between presidents.
Here are some of the committee’s recommendations:
Trump should be barred from holding public office in the future under the 14th Amendment, which prohibits individuals from serving if they “engaged in insurrection.” The committee called on Congress to consider “creating a formal mechanism for evaluating whether to bar” individuals in the report from holding government office under the constitutional statute. The report notes that Trump was impeached by the House for incitement of insurrection following the riot and that 57 senators voted to convict him of the charge.
Congress should grant itself greater powers to enforce its own subpoenas in federal courts.
Congress should consider steeper penalties for threats to election workers, while establishing new safeguards to protect the identities of those employees.
Congress should adopt a much more aggressive supervision role of the Capitol Police, to include “regular and rigorous oversight” of the agency.
Congress should continue to scrutinize “policies of media companies that have had the effect of radicalizing their consumers, including by provoking people to attack their own country.”
The joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes on Jan. 6 should be designated a national special security event, which would require increased security protections and advance planning and preparation for the proceedings.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 should be reformed in an effort to protect presidential elections from being overturned in the future. The panel called on the Senate to take up the Presidential Election Reform Act, legislation sponsored by Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) that the House passed in September. The measure would clarify that the vice president’s role in certifying election results is strictly ministerial and would increase the threshold for objecting to a state’s electoral votes.
The federal government — including a host of intelligence agencies like the Secret Service — should adopt “whole-of-government strategies” to address the violent threat “posed by all extremist groups.” The panel recommends that the various intelligence and law enforcement agencies better coordinate sharing information “on a timely basis.”
Congress should assess whether current statutes in place are strong enough to deter illegal actions that could thwart the peaceful transition of power.
Courts and local bar associations should disqualify any members of the legal profession who are found to participate in efforts to undermine democratic institutions.
The committee Justice Department should adopt guardrails ensuring that agency employees steer clear of “campaign-related activities.”
To ensure America’s democracy, both the Justice Department and Congress have a duty to act on the recommendations of the Jan. 6 committee.
