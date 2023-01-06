Republican leader Kevin McCarthy repeatedly fell short this week in early-round voting to become House speaker.
McCarthy suffered a historic defeat in several rounds of voting, exposing a rift between conservatives and ultraconservatives in the Republican Party. House members repeatedly left McCarthy short of the 218 votes he needed to become speaker.
The California Republican became the first House speaker nominee in 100 years to fail to win support from his fellow party members on the first vote.
McCarthy is battling Republican House members on his right who refuse to give him their votes.
The GOP leader is opposed by a group of far right conservatives led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda. Most of McCarthy’s defectors are election deniers, who support Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and refuse to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race.
“There’s one person who could have changed all this,” said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election.
The group said McCarthy refused the group’s last-ditch offer for rule changes in a meeting late Monday at the Capitol.
“If you want to drain the swamp you can’t put the biggest alligator in control of the exercise,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
“He eagerly dismissed us,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
Republican conservatives’ infighting is a stark contrast to the Democrats who have unified to support their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, as the first Black person to lead a major American political party in Congress.
The showdown in the House between conservative McCarthy and far-right conservatives in the GOP was also in contrast to the U.S. Senate, where Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell became the longest-serving party leader and Democrat Chuck Schumer will remain majority leader.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said House Republicans’ inability to unify behind a speaker candidate is “embarrassing” and “not a good look” for the country.
The greater implication for the country is that since Republicans won a slim majority of the House in midterm elections in November, the group of far-right conservatives is making more demands including more power on the powerful Rules Committee.
The infighting among Republicans in the House could indicate that this Congress could be more divided and dysfunctional than usual.
