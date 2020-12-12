You therefore must endure hardship as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.
-2 Timothy 2:3 NKJV
Crispus Attucks, a Black man of African and Native American decent, was the first killed in the Boston Massacre and what others have called the precursor to the American Revolutionary War.
The death of Attucks reminds us that African Americans were “the first to defy and first to die” during the American Revolution.
While history has often tried to ignore the contributions of African Americans in the founding of the United States of America, we must never forget Attucks’s patriotic defense of America on March 5, 1770.
Throughout history, America has constantly refused to recognize our contributions to this country.
When Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston convened to draft what we now know as the Declaration of Independence from British rule, the American Negro was not included in this declaration.
Our independence and freedom in America did not come until Jan. 1, 1863 with the Emancipation Proclamation. For those who lived in places like Texas, the word of freedom did not arrive until June 19, 1865.
Our struggle in America has been one of suffering, but still striving; of denial, but still trying; and of pain, but still pressing on.
No matter how America tries to deny our contribution to this country, the late Lerone Bennett reminds us in, “Before the Mayflower,” that America would not be what it is today without the significant contributions of the Black man and Black woman.
African Americans are the first patriots. We are the first defenders of freedom. We are the first martyrs of liberty.
We are, as one writer has noted, the first to “to pour out our blood as a precious libation on the altar of human rights.”
And this is why some Democrat’s opposition—like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal—to President-Elect Joseph Biden’s pick of General Lloyd J. Austin for Defense Secretary is so disturbing and offensive.
First, I applaud President-Elect Biden for having the courage to nominate a Black man for the secretary of defense.
General Austin would be the first Black defense secretary in American history—more than 70 years after the military became racially integrated.
As Secretary of Defense, General Austin would oversee the largest federal budget—$700 plus billion, and the nation’s largest workforce—1.3 million active duty service members, 750,000 civilian personnel, and more than 811,000 National Guard and Reserve service members.
Those who oppose General Austin’s nomination claim that it is because of the National Security Act of 1947, which mandates civilian control over the military.
The Editorial Board of the New York Times recently argued, “Healthy democracies need a division of labor between military leaders, who are trained to follow orders and win battles, and civilian ones, who are tasked with asking hard questions about why those battles are being fought in the first place.”
Similarly, four United States senators—Senators Elizabeth Warren (D), Richard Blumenthal (D) Susan Collins (R), and Tom Cotton (R)—have publicly stated that they will most likely oppose granting a waiver for General Austin. Warren and Blumenthal claim it is out of principle because they also opposed a waiver for General Mattis when President Donald Trump nominated him in 2017.
While I understand the argument against General Austin’s nomination, I do not believe it is because of the National Security Act of 1947.
The real reason members of Congress, or any person, would oppose General Austin’s nomination is because he is Black.
In my opinion, the only way President-Elect Biden could make such a historic nomination of the first an African American for Secretary of Defense is that the nominee had to have served in the United States military and be well respected by the military brass.
There is no way the military rank and file would embrace or respect an African American who was not one of their own.
Having retired as a four-star general in 2016, General Austin served for 41 years in the military. He became the top commander of American forces in Iraq in 2010, overseeing approximately 50,000 service members and their withdrawal. And four years later, he was the general officer who commanded the U.S.-led campaign to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
“[General Austin] has led a distinguished career of service to this nation,” noted the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). “He is a decorated combat veteran, having been awarded the nation’s third-highest award for valor: The Silver Star.”
The CBC further noted, “Black Americans have sacrificed their lives for this country in every war since the Revolutionary War. Appointing retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to a position of command and authority over the United States military, second only to the president of the United States, is historic and well deserved.”
By all accounts, General Austin is greatly respected by the military rank and file.
General Austin is an American, a patriot, respected, superiorly qualified, and ready to serve as Secretary of Defense.
In order for General Austin to be confirmed as Secretary of Defense, President-Elect Biden would need Congress to waive the National Security Act of 1947.
Given that the United States military’s upper ranks have been dominated by mostly white men, it is time, in fact, past time for an African American to lead the Department of Defense.
Any opposition to General Austin is not because of a 1947 federal law, but rather is because race and racism.
If African Americans were the first to defend and die for America, then it is now time for African Americans to lead the Department of Defense which they have patriotically led since March 5, 1770!
Merry Christmas, and always keep the faith!
