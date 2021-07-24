One of the most important ways I serve in the Pennsylvania legislature is as chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Women and Girls of Color for the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus. The PLBC was founded in 1973 with its purpose to serve as an information and advocacy vehicle to advance the interests of African American, Latino, and other people of color in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
But on the subcommittee, we discuss all topics and issues that affect women and girls of color in the state and beyond. It is a very important time in our state’s history, and it is important for us to keep our finger on the pulse of these issues such as maternal health, incarceration issues, a minimum wage increase, front-line worker hazard pay and on and on.
Some bills that have been introduced by our members include:
Dignity for incarcerated women, which would prohibit shackling and solitary confinement of pregnant women, and full body searches of females by male guards. But provides for training of corrections officers interacting with pregnant and postpartum women, up to three days of post-delivery bonding time with newborns, adequate visitation with minor children, appropriate amount of free feminine hygiene products, limited coverage of cost to transport individuals to a safe location upon release and for free phone calls and emails monthly to each of their children.
Maternal mortality and expansion for postpartum health because there is an alarming increase in pregnancy-related deaths, with Black women bearing a disproportionate burden at a rate more than double the statewide average. The secretary of the Department of Human Services would be required to apply for a waiver to extend Medicaid coverage for pregnancy-related and postpartum medical assistance for up to an additional 10 months.
Resolving implicit bias in health care by ensuring health care providers provide inclusive care, requiring all health-related boards within the Department of State to complete implicit bias training as part of each profession’s continuing education requirements so health care providers grow to acknowledge, nurture and honor the differences among us and our health.
Equal pay for women because they accomplish the same tasks and perform the same jobs, yet are not compensated the same as their male counterparts. Women now officially outnumber men in workplaces across the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women hold 50.04% of all available positions as of 2020.
I am one of 61 female legislators in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, but only one of 10 of color. There are 14 women in the Pennsylvania Senate but none are women of color. We are hopeful that Black and brown women will continue to seek opportunities to represent their neighborhoods and communities. On Saturday, July 17, the Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP (founded in 1912) elected Catherine Hicks as its new president, only the second women to lead this organization. This mother and grandmother has worked in public relations and marketing for over 20 years. She is doing it all, like so many Black women around her and across our city, state and country.
This is a proud moment for women of color, and we need to rejoice in it but also not take our eye off the ball. Historically, women leaders are strategic, driven and respected in so many ways. Scores of local and national elections are won when African-American women get out to vote. They are savvy, knowledgeable, and ready to fight for all that is important for our communities.
What does that say to so many young ladies who are feeling hopeless? It says we have proven time and again our strength and our power and now is the time to come and support and be heard.
Women will always work to make strides on quality education, jobs, health care, all the things that are important to our families and families across the commonwealth.
