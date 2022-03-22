In October of 2021, I was recommended for the Board of Education’s Superintendent Search Advisory Committee.
Growing up in a city where so many decisions are made without any public input, I was pretty torn. Advisory formations often just feel like a checkbox to silence calls for something more transformative. When I talked with the youth, caregivers, school staff and community organizations of Our City Our Schools (OCOS), the coalition I coordinate, many of them shared my skepticism.
However, we also felt this invitation was a chance to stay up to date on what was happening, be on record in their hiring process and learn what these spaces really look like from the inside.
Making it clear to the Board that OCOS would still be pushing for a more engaging hiring process, I agreed to be a part of the committee.
Some of the top priorities shared with me, in and out of the coalition, was someone ready to address the criminalization of young people, inequitable school facilities repairs and divestment from neighborhood schools. We wanted an advocate, who was collaborative and had humility with no ties to the Broad Academy. The question of whether the next superintendent should be from Philly was something we went back and forth on, because there were concerns about someone from here being embedded in the status quo and some excitement for a fresh perspective. In the end, after follow ups, my understanding was that we wanted someone local, but above all we wanted our new superintendent to have demonstrated experience engaging deeply with school communities made up of demographics like ours.
Following the announcement of the other committee members, I was excited to learn from them and reimagine our school district together, even if we had no impact on the final decision made by the Board. We had a lengthy conversation to develop the interview questions, which focused on engaging school community members in decision making, equity with a specific focus on racial equity, youth engagement, funding and financial management, advocacy, relationship with charter schools, coalition building, accountability, leadership styles etc.
A few days before interviews started we were given information on the candidates we’d be interviewing, and that’s when the commitment to confidentiality started to feel heavy. That weekend was a lonely non-stop Google search, watching school Board meetings, scrolling through angry blogs, dissecting school district websites and trying to make sense of so many out-of-context articles. Then came the interviews, which were in person for two days. The Board was in the room seated behind us and the search firm took notes and facilitated. Following our questions, which called on candidates to pull from past experience, we watched presentations that spoke to their education story and philosophy, followed by what they’d do first in Philly. After each candidate’s interview was over, strengths and weaknesses were shared in the full group to come to clarity on what we heard and then we were directed to individual written surveys, which we could complete then or after all candidates. We did not make any committee recommendations, and I did not see what other search committee members wrote. That said, I felt more relief than dismay when I saw who the Board picked from the candidates we interviewed.
Some of my movement family had an understandably different reaction. When the names were released, we put out the call for insights to school leaders and community organizers across the country and locally. Following those conversations and a lot of research the youth, parent, school staff and community organizations of OCOS spent this past week working to come to a collective stance. I’ve heard a lot of concerns about there being no Black women finalists from Philly, but admittedly having those identities was not a hard line I heard throughout the process from school community members. Whether a finalists group of all men from out-of-town is a failure of the search process or a larger deeply flawed system unable to develop, identify and convince local leaders to take on these positions … is a conversation that we must grapple with as a school district. We received a number of red flags for two of the finalists, but see hope in the overwhelmingly positive feedback we got from North Carolina. Last Friday, the Our City Our Schools coalition sent the linked letter to school Board members endorsing Dr. Tony Watlington with some conditions, listed below. He demonstrated and convincingly talked about bringing stakeholder communities together and empowering people.
We are looking to the Board to make clear investments in tangible pathways, this school year, for local school community leaders to reach superintendency and other leadership roles across the district. We want a public commitment from the Board and our new superintendent to a majority local POC leadership team, with attention to hiring women,who make up the majority of our school staff, our active caregivers and our education justice leaders. The evaluation process for the superintendent should be robust and include significant input from stakeholders. Without question, there must be support from the six unions that represent school-based employees, who would be at negotiation tables with our next Superintendent. It’s time for an open town hall to discuss what worked well and what didn’t in the hiring search. Many stakeholders feel left out of the current process, and this event is essential to make sure the public feels heard and to inform ongoing communication with the Board.
The Our City Our Schools coalition is engaging with this hiring process, because we believe in transformative, representative and accountable school leadership from the school level to 440 N. Broad St. This comes from a recent history of fighting for an end to state control of our School Board, on top of a longer legacy of Black, brown and working class communities fighting for community control of their schools. I believe a lot of the pieces needed to engage the public in the hiring process were (eventually) there. However, that’s overshadowed by the seemingly rushed speed of this process and the unwillingness of school district leadership to use their resources to contact as many school community members as possible. I’m reminded of something Dr. Watlington shared about being committed to patience so that everyone can catch up. Many people do want to “trust the process”. These conditions of support, and any other calls around the hiring process, are the community trying to catch up and feel confident about a decision that will impact their lives, their children’s lives and the future of our city.
