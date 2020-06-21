Business leaders in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and protests increasingly acknowledge institutional and systemic racism, privilege and cultural bias.
In 1991 Philadelphia was among the nation’s poorest big cities and was on the brink of bankruptcy. Since then, we have built and expanded a convention center, a new sports complex and hotel infrastructure; have launched the Navy Yard; are enjoying a business renaissance; and have become a premier destination city. Private investment and public economic incentives have underwritten that recovery.
Philadelphia is the nation’s poorest big city; education has cratered; and minority business support is measured by corporate dollars spent, not the growth and competitiveness of minority businesses. Employee diversity is valued for perspectives on business objectives, and corporately is addressed through c-suite and board appointments, community development officers and contributions to nonprofit organizations. Corporations view institutional and systemic racism, racial bias and privilege as social, not economic issues, contradicting the outcome-focused leadership that guides daily decision making. Consider c-suite executives with singular responsibility, authority and direct reports.
Merck CEO Ken Frazier, one of four Fortune 500 African-American CEOs, recently commented on the historic neglect and going forward responsibility of cooperate America. Consider inviting Frazier to brainstorm with diverse business, labor, civic and political voices. Conversations focused on substantive outcomes to reduce poverty, improve public education, create jobs and grow minority businesses by building institutional relationships and creating prime contract opportunities are essential to change. The private sector must become nontraditional transformative environments that incorporate solutions into company missions, visions and core values.
There is a distinction between racism and privilege, and solutions may be more about privilege than racism. But the transformative resources are in your court. Quality-of-life issues, like criminal justice reform, must be addressed, but do not level the playing field. It is time for a strategy and to break the huddle and run the play.
