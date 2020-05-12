The quarantine strategy needed to control the spread of COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the American economy. Unemployment rates have surpassed those of the Great Depression. In Pennsylvania alone as of the end of April, almost 2 million citizens had applied for unemployment benefits.
Not only are people out of work, the jobs that will remain after the shutdown will be different. Restaurants will be different, shopping will be different, work will be different.
Many of the new jobs will require digital literacy and digital access. Philadelphia OIC is preparing the community for those jobs with digital literacy training. Yet, to truly restore the economy and climb out of this economic slump, there must be more than one pathway forward. Another pathway forward is infrastructure jobs.
Now is the time for America to rebuild its infrastructure. This was the pathway out of the Great Depression, and it will be a critical part of rebuilding America’s economy today.
Infrastructure jobs offer family-sustaining wages, great benefits and career paths to unlimited opportunity. The average salary for entry-level positions in infrastructure in Pennsylvania is $43,550. These positions involve new construction and the repair, rebuilding and maintaining of the current infrastructure.
Investing in training programs for infrastructure jobs is a viable strategy for ending the economic downturn. These programs teach in-demand skills that pay higher wages and have lower educational barriers to entry.
We need to invest in workforce development training programs leading to career pathways in infrastructure. These programs will attract disconnected youth and young adults, ex-offenders and the unemployed. Infrastructure jobs are essential and provide job stability. They also have the benefit of long career pathways with growing salaries.
Philadelphia OIC is on the cutting edge of this strategy. Philadelphia OIC has partnered with PECO to create the Smart Energy program. It is an accelerated program designed to increase the minority talent pool for careers in the energy sector. OIC works with our energy employer partners to assist graduates with job placement. The Smart Energy program has a 73% completion rate and an 88.6% placement rate. Philadelphia OIC’s Smart Energy program is moving the needle. We are increasing the representation of minority and disadvantaged populations working in energy.
Just as in the New Deal public works programs of the 1930s helped pave the way to a prosperous future for the country, a massive infrastructure initiative can restore the American economy and modernize the crumbling infrastructure of America. The country is in a recession. Ending the recession requires an inclusive economic growth strategy. The path to economic stability starts with training programs.
Leaders in local, state and federal government must partner with corporate America, the philanthropic community and workforce development programs to rebuild America. As it did in the 1930s, this strategy will lift families out of poverty and will have a lasting economic impact. Infrastructure workers are essential to helping the economy rebound from the profound economic challenges it is facing.
Now is the time to repair America’s crumbling highways, bridges, schools, electrical grid and waterways. To increase employment in the new normal, now is the time to invest in training for the infrastructure jobs that will strengthen America.
