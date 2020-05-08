Growing up in Texas, my mother always made sure that her two sons knew that she loved them.
In the morning, she would tell my brother and me that she loved us, and in the evening she would do the same.
When I was younger, I did not understand why my mother constantly told me how much she loved me.
Before I left for school, she would say, “I love you.”
When I stepped on the basketball court to play the last two minutes of a high school game, she would whistle from the top of her lungs, tell me how proud she was of me, and say that she “loved me.”
Yes, expressing love to her sons was not an option for my mother; it was a necessity.
My mother sincerely believes in the power of love and makes sure my brother and I never doubt that she loves us.
As I reflect upon this Mother’s Day, there is a mother who will not be able to tell her son that she loves him.
Her name is Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery.
Like many of you, I was angry and saddened to learn of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American man who was killed while jogging in his Georgia neighborhood.
Wanda Cooper-Jones recently gave us a glimpse of who her son really was.
In a BET.com interview, she recounted Ahmaud’s last words to her, “I love you.”
And she responded by saying, “I love you, too.” That was their last exchange.
The murder of Ahmaud not only highlights the murder of an unarmed African-American male in the South, but it also underscores the pain of mothers whose sons have been murdered.
As Wanda Cooper-Jones described Ahmaud as “the most humble spirit that anyone could have,” one’s heart could not help but go out to her.
She said Ahmaud, her baby boy, was “a ‘yes ma’am,’ and ‘no ma’am’ type of guy.” And that he “always left you with ‘I love you.’”
Unfortunately, this Mother’s Day, Ahmaud will never be able to tell his mother again that he loves her. He will not be able to give her flowers or a Mother’s Day card.
No, this Mother’s Day Wanda Cooper-Jones will not hear the words from her son that he loves her, but rather she must spend this Mother’s Day fighting for justice for her slain son.
If there is a lesson we all can learn from Ahmaud, it is to tell your mother often that you love her. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us.
So, this Mother’s Day, there are a few reasons I would like to share why I love my mother.
First, I love my mother because she does not judge me. My mother loves me when I am right, and she also loves me when I am wrong because … she knows … it is her love that will help get me right.
Secondly, I love my mother, because her agape love — unconditional love — looks beyond my faults and sees my needs.
Thirdly, I love my mother because she was the one who first introduced me to Jesus Christ and led me to accept him as my personal savior.
And lastly, I love my mother because she never complained while she sacrificed her own dreams, goals and ambitions for me. Whether as a single mother rearing two boys or working three jobs to put me through college, my mother never complained.
All my life, my mother has been my No. 1 cheerleader. She has been the woman telling me, even before I found it in the Bible, that “I can do all things.”
Mothers are not just women. They are a special gift.
I am blessed to still have my gift. I will keep telling her that I love her until the end.
Beloved, this Mother’s Day love your mother as Ahmaud Arbery loved his mother.
It does not matter if your mother is still with you or not, you should never stop expressing to her — on Earth or in heaven — how much you love her.
Indeed, Stevie Wonder said it best: “Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.”
As always, keep the faith and continue to love your mother … and tell her so as often as you can.
