News about the impact of COVID-19 has not highlighted the plight of children from under-resourced families who attend small neighborhood private and parochial schools. These children are suffering in many of the same ways that all children whose families are impacted by illness and income reduction due to COVID-19 are suffering. But they, and their families who made difficult sacrifices in order to afford part or all of the tuition, now have the additional burden of wondering whether they will be able to return to the schools they love in the fall.
Nearly one in five of Philadelphia’s K-8th grade students are enrolled in private and parochial schools. These schools may be tied to a neighborhood hub, place of worship, or value system that is important to a family; it is home. These families, like all families, want what is best for their children. They recognize that education is the key to ending the cycle of poverty, and they are making a financial sacrifice to choose the school they believe will best prepare their child for better outcomes. But now, they have to face the real possibility of pulling their child out of their school. Making this type of major life change in the midst of a crisis will devastate already vulnerable children and their families.
In addition, many small private schools have their own set of financial challenges stemming from serving an under-resourced community. These schools are now struggling to stay financially afloat in light of families’ sudden inability to pay tuition and possible exit in the fall. Two tuition-based schools in Philadelphia have already announced they will be closing in part due to the impact of COVID-19.
The Philadelphia School District is not prepared for a sudden influx of students from tuition-based schools. Nearly every charter school has a wait list, and the district’s financial shortfall from this crisis is looming and still to be fully determined.
Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) provides 5,300 under-resourced students (from families with an average income of $34,000 per year for a family of four) with partial scholarships to attend the private school of their family’s choice. These families chose a major financial sacrifice, a choice that means forgoing other expenses in favor of education. They made this choice for any number of reasons: They may not be satisfied with their neighborhood public school; they may value religious education; or their child may have special talents or needs that will only thrive in a smaller school setting.
Whatever the reason, families have committed to their schools. Those who lost jobs or income due to COVID-19 have to make a difficult decision between food/housing and keeping their child in the schools they love. These families need help. Philadelphia’s under-resourced families in all school systems must be considered for relief. We are thankful for our donors who support these schools and families. But only a multi-sector approach (federal, state, local and private dollars) focusing on all neighborhood schools that serve vulnerable children and their families will lift our entire city.
Keisha Jordan
Executive director
Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.