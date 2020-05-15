Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

Joey Jackson is a legal analyst for CNN and HLN, and the founder of New York City-based Joey Jackson Law, PLLC, The J. Jackson Firm.

Joey Jackson is a legal analyst for CNN and HLN, and the founder of New York City-based Joey Jackson Law, PLLC, The J. Jackson Firm.