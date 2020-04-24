“Where’s Joe?”
I’ve been hearing that question a lot lately, even before former Vice President Joe Biden was endorsed by his former opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders and his former President Barack Obama.
Hey, I know it’s tough to run against a media-savvy incumbent president, but you have to at least look as though you’re trying.
I was impressed by his happy visit this past week to Showtime’s “Desus and Mero,” a late-night talk show popular with the hip-hop set.
But, at the end of the week, after his Barack and Bernie endorsements, Biden had 37,000 subscribers on YouTube. That’s less than some of his Democratic primary opponents and just over a 10th of Donald Trump’s 350,000.
Unfortunately for Biden, the right dominates YouTube, among some other social media, in much the same way that Rush Limbaugh and other right-wing voices have dominated talk radio since at least the 1980s. Still, he’s smart to hit as many media as possible. As an old campaign motto puts it, people like to be asked.
Media always matter in politics, but Biden is facing the most media-savvy incumbent president since, at least, Ronald Reagan, a former actor and radio commentator.
None have been more media-obsessed than President Donald Trump. Even as thousands were dying in the COVID-19 emergency earlier this month, he saw fit to tweet this gem, not about the content of his daily press briefing but about its audience:
“The Wall Street Journal always ‘forgets’ to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are ‘through the roof’ (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News!”
Trump was responding to a Journal editorial that urged him to back away from center stage and give more time to his coronavirus experts at the daily White House press briefings. The briefings, said the Journal’s conservative editorial board, had become less about the coronavirus and “more about the many feuds of Donald J. Trump.”
That’s Trump’s way. Before he took office, The New York Times reported in 2017, “Mr. Trump told top aides to think of each presidential day as an episode in a television show in which he vanquishes rivals.” Indeed, Trump sees his office as a TV show. So did Reagan and John F. Kennedy, among others, but none blended image and reality as thoroughly as the former reality-TV host who holds the job now.
No wonder some of Biden’s fellow Democrats are nervous. They wonder whether good ol’ Joe’s style, which is more folksy, old-school, grip-and-grin personal politics than aspiring TV star, can deal with a restless super-salesman opponent who specializes in mass-media spectacle.
Biden would do well to remember other presidential candidates who failed or succeeded during changing media times.
I can remember, just barely, when Democratic Gov. Adlai Stevenson of Illinois scoffed at his Republican presidential opponent Dwight Eisenhower’s decision to run TV commercials in 1952, the medium’s early days.
“Selling the presidency like cereal!” Stevenson scoffed to a CBS network official. “How can you talk seriously about issues with half-minute spots?”
That judgment did not age well. Ike won, twice. It turned out that a lot of voters liked cereal — and Ike.
Television is remembered for its more central role in the 1960 debate between Kennedy and Nixon, the first presidential debate to be televised. When I worked years later at Chicago’s WBBM-TV, where the debate took place, I learned that both candidates had declined the offer of makeup. But Kennedy, tanned and rested after a trip to the sunny South, didn’t need it. Nixon did.
Old TV motto: People may not remember what you said, but they’ll always remember how you looked when you said it.
Now that Biden has embarked on his third try for the presidency, he’s in a bit of a bind. The nation is dealing with an unprecedented pandemic. The country quite properly turns to the White House for leadership, and Trump is taking advantage of his big arena rallies.
Good luck, Joe. Offer the voters what challengers are supposed to offer: an alternative. You can disagree, as Obama likes to say, without being disagreeable. But don’t try to run a campaign without remembering that your opponent is running a TV show.
