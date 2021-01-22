With a pivotal inauguration and the Martin Luther King Holiday on the horizon, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council’s Northeast representative, Karren Dunkley, felt that it was fitting to create a forum for leaders to give tribute to the great man, to express their well wishes to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and also to air their grievances on the Capitol riot.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Reflection event occurred on Monday via Zoom. Dunkley chaired this wonderful and inspiring event. Bishop Shawn Bartley of the United Church of Philadelphia, the event moderator, in his opening remarks challenged attendees to pause and remember. Thus, the stage was set for the speakers and musical renditions and — in the words of Bob Marley — the vibes became “one love and one heart.”
The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council is an organization geared at facilitating more effective engagement between Jamaica and the Diaspora (Jamaicans abroad, outside of Jamaica). The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast consists of sectors for Health, Education, Crime and Citizen Security, Economic Development and Empowerment, and Faith-based. Each sector was represented in the virtual room.
Among the many speakers were Claire Nelson, president and founder of the Institute of Caribbean Studies; D. Allan Cunningham, the council’s Southeast USA representative; Shauna Chin, vice chair and West/Midwest USA representative; Lorraine Badley, commissioner of African and Caribbean Affairs; Councilwoman Delia Farquharson of Mount Vernon, New York; Mayor Phelicia Nembhard of New Carrollton, Maryland; and Xaviar Murphy, CEO of Jamaicans.com. This was a good representation of leaders from up and down the East Coast.
The resounding theme from the speakers was unity and justice for all. Nelson said we know that we have a lot of work left to be done. She spoke about a vision of a unified, whole America, “One God, One Aim, One Destiny and One Love.” Farquharson reflected on King’s call for economic justice and better distribution of wealth. She said the Capitol rioters are more concerned about themselves than about correcting injustice and inequality. “Rioting is the language of the fearful, those who are fearful of losing the status quo,” she said. Xaviar Murphy said we must call evil, evil — we have had evil with us for the last four years and should have called it evil from the beginning. Shauna Chin said we have to work as a team to get things done because King had a team. He did not do it all by himself.
Dunkley received a lot of good feedback at the end of the event. Joe Rogers, founder and president of Total Equity Now, said he “especially appreciated how many of the speakers wove through the histories of Jamaica and the United States together through the remembrances of the work of not only MLK but Paul Bogle and Marcus Garvey.”
Other comments in the chat were: Dr. Karen Beckford-Bennett who said, “Thank you for this forum and for all the powerful and insightful messages shared. May we always remember Dr. King’s words that injustice is a threat to justice everywhere. Let’s all remain united in action.” Maureen Archibald said that “nothing will ever erase President Obama’s legacy. Integrity and honor, a new day and a new era, returning decency to the office of the Presidency. God save our land.” Cynthia Abbott said, “Love one another as we learn about economic empowerment to change our communities.”
Dunkley felt that she had achieved what she set out to do with the forum, provide space not only for reflection, but also for community healing; a way to move forward, in light of the current climate in this country.
“The speakers’ comments were incredibly inspiring and provided much-needed context for our community as we embark on a new year amidst a changing social, political and economic landscape,” she confirmed with satisfaction. “The collective call to action to the 111 participants for courage, urgency and action reverberated throughout the Caribbean and African diaspora and brought healing and hope. We included our youth as a capstone because even though we held a targeted meeting for them, we wanted to ensure their voice and, therefore, intergenerational exchange and connection during these critical times.”
We commend all of the organizers, speakers and participants for the professional way the virtual forum was conducted and the showing of support and commitment to bringing the voice of the Jamaica diaspora to the forefront.
BIG UP to Michael David from Montego Bay, Jamaica, who did a fantastic rendition of “What’s Going On,” originally sung by Marvin Gaye, and Elder Ernest Davidson, who sang “Hold on Keep Your Hand on the Plow,” sang by Mahalia Jackson. Well done!
