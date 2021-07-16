The investigation into who killed Jovenel Moise, the president of Haiti, continues. In the last week, police in Haiti have arrested someone who they are pinpointing as the main suspect in masterminding the whole setup to get rid of Moise, Christian Emmanuel Sanon.
Who is Sanon? He was born in Haiti. He is a naturalized American citizen. He has been a pastor for years, but evidently he is not only keeping his eyes on Jesus. He has had his eye on the Haitian presidency as far back as 2010. News reports point to numerous postings that he did on social media about his disapproval of the lack of leadership in Haiti. He also posted about his aspirations for becoming the next president of Haiti and about traveling to Haiti on a private plane and meeting with political leaders in the opposition party in June.
The evidence is piling up against this pastor, who continues to claim that “It wasn’t him.” At the building where he was arrested, lots of ammunition was found. He has been connected to the Colombians who have been arrested on suspicion of playing a role in the assassination of Moise. Neighbors told reporters off camera that it was at the same building they saw men (including several Colombians) going back and forth and that there has been a lot of suspicious activity.
Some people defend Sanon and they say that he is a humanitarian. This is the humanitarian who (unconfirmed) reports say was found with over 20 boxes of bullets, six pistol holders and four license plates from the Dominican Republic? He is still saying “it wasn’t him.” So, will the 20-plus people who the Haitian police have in custody point the finger at him or will they also say that “it wasn’t him”? That is yet to be seen.
Martine Moïse, the wounded wife of Jovenel Moise, posted a voice message on Twitter in Creole to her people from her hospital bed in Miami. It was translated to the following: “In the blink of an eye, the mercenaries entered my house and riddled my husband with bullets.” She said that the act has no name “because you have to be a limitless criminal to assassinate a president like Jovenel Moïse, without even giving him the chance to say a single word.”
She said the mercenaries wanted to kill his dreams and vision like road projects, improving the water supply, bringing electricity to parts of the country that need it badly, and so much more. She believes that one of the main reasons that he was killed is because he was proposing changes to the Haitian Constitution. In an article that we wrote a few weeks ago, we cited the fact that President Moise made many changes that stripped power from many community leaders.
“I am crying, it is true, but we cannot let the country lose its way,” the first lady said. “We cannot let the blood of President Jovenel Moïse, my husband, our president whom we love so much and who loved us in return, flow in vain.”
Unfortunately, it may very well be in vain. All of the major news outlets have shown snippets of Haitians crowded around the U.S. Embassy, lined up to request visas, desperate to leave their country that now feels like a sinking ship. Gangs are taking over. Haitian citizens feel unsafe, and some businesses have closed their doors. Supplies are scarce and food prices have skyrocketed again.
We spoke to a Haitian woman who is in the U.S. visiting her family and she had this to say. “As soon as I heard about the assassination, I called home to find out what conditions are like. Everyone that I spoke to told me that it is really bad,” she said, shaking her head. “They told me not to come home because there is a lot more crime and I might be targeted for robbery because they think I have money.”
She said she would prefer to return home but the conditions have made it almost impossible so she will have to remain in the United States until some type of order is restored on the island. She may be waiting a while.
Our hearts go out to the plight of the Haitian people. We can only hope that a God-send leader will be elected to the presidency and that he or she will bring a new dawn to the country that was the first independent Black nation in the Western Hemisphere.
Bondye sove ayiti! God save Haiti!
