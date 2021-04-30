The beautiful island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is experiencing one of nature’s furies. The La Soufriere volcano that has been dormant for the past 40 years erupted on April 9. Ashes and hot gas gushed from the “belly of the mountain” as the Vincentian people in La Soufriere’s path scrambled to evacuate. To date, about 20,000 people have been evacuated, while 4,000 people remain in shelters on the island.
Experts had issued warnings about La Soufriere’s activities as early as December 2020. The warnings along with the reports from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center for confirmed that La Soufriere was going to erupt — and indeed, it did! It would have been great if the massive explosion on April 9 was the only one, but eruptions have continued.
In addition, volcanic ashes have not only blanketed the island of St. Vincent but have also spread to neighboring islands such as Barbados, which is 118 miles away, and Antigua and Barbuda, which are about 284 miles away.
“In the midst of such a disaster in my homeland, St. Vincent, I still have to give thanks,” said Yvonne Braham, a Vincentian by birth who has lived in Yeadon in Delaware County for over 25 years. “It is such a blessing to learn about the other islands that have stepped up to assist in whatever way they can,” she said. “The pandemic is trying to wipe us out, but regardless of that I have to smile and say to myself the humanity of generous people in the world still exists.”
Braham said that although her mother’s house was well-maintained, the roof caved in from the weight of the hardened ash. She shared with us that her friend Dennis, a Jamaican, gave her a supply of non-perishable items (because he wanted to show how much he cares). “I am anxious for the Argyle Airport to become operational again so that my niece can join me and stay until things improve,” she said. She pointed out that “some of the folks back home are still doing well while others are catching hell.”
The Rev. Canon Jordan F. Casson, the rector of St. Michaels Episcopal church, has many Vincentians in his congregation, so naturally the church has mobilized an effort to collect donations to ship to the islands. The reverend explained that “it all began with an idea when I was asked permission to store supplies for St. Vincent and the Grenadines disaster relief at the church. I agreed and now my congregation and I are working with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Organization of Pennsylvania (SVGOP) on what has evolved into a humanitarian relief effort for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
“I have a working relationship with the Vincentian Ambassador H.E. Lou-Anne Gilchrist and contacted her about the process of getting well-needed supplies to St. Vincent.” “In addition, I have also contacted the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania the Right Rev. Daniel G. P. Gutierrez, who invited the other churches in the diocese to support this effort. Bishop Gutierrez has also contacted the Episcopalian bishop in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”
“As a result, I have received $1,500 in donations. There are thirty 55-gallon freight drums of supplies thus far and I do believe there will be supplies for at least two shipping containers."
Patsie Phillips, a member of the SVGOP who is working with the humanitarian relief efforts, said rain on St. Vincent has caused a lot of flooding. Bridges are washed out, so many people will not be able to return home for a period of time. Phillips commended Father Jordan for his commitment to the effort. The Caribbean members of his congregation have adopted him as a son of the Caribbean.
When asked why he chose to do the huge project even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Casson responded by saying, “As I think about the thousands of children and families that have fled their homes in the wake of the volcanic ash and today find themselves in shelters that are running low on food and water, I hear the holy spirit asking, “When I was hungry, did you feed me? When I was thirsty, did you give me a drink? Our answer is yes.”
To donate to this worthy cause or to obtain a list of non-perishable items that are needed, please contact Patsie Phillip at 610-931-8300 or Judy Delpesche at 267-978–9579.
Once contact is made, non-perishable items can be dropped off at S.t Michaels Church 813 Longacre Blvd Yeadon Pa 19050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.