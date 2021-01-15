We all know that in the 21st century, women, here in the United States and around the world, have sought and gained equality in just about every aspect of life. Some women have even exceeded the earning power of their male counterparts. But sports is still an area for them to conquer. It is still a work in process.
When it comes to sports in the Caribbean, things and times have certainly changed. Back in the day, women playing cricket, football aka soccer and bobsledding was unacceptable. It used to be cultural that cricket was played by men only. Many of our Caribbean brothers would say cricket is “a man thing.” Most Caribbean males would say that this decision, to exclude women, had more to do with the aggressiveness of the games rather than the females' abilities. They could also argue that females are built differently than males, so the chances of them getting badly hurt during a game are high.
Women all over the Caribbean have become more and more fascinated with the game of cricket and have developed a love for the game. They started their own local teams and eventually a team for the entire West Indies (the Caribbean), which became the official team for the whole region. In 1976, Louise Brown of Trinidad and Tobago led the first all-women team in a match against an all-women Australian team. The match was held in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and the Caribbean women won!
Women’s cricket has become extremely popular not just in the Caribbean but all over the world. Prior to COVID, there was a cricket calendar that listed all of the matches.
Cricket is not a traditional sport in the United States, but Caribbean and European immigrants have continued to play the game in this country. This is a brief description of the game. Traditionally there are 22 players, with 11 on each side. Each team takes a turn batting a ball, roughly the size of a baseball, next to a wicket in order to score runs. The opposing team bowls (or pitches) and fields the ball with the objective of blocking their opponent from scoring. The game is very much like baseball — it can take a long time, up to eight hours, and an international game can last five days. And yes, cricket is sometimes dangerous because of injuries sustained from the ball used in the game. A professional fast bowler can throw a ball at 100 mph. When the opponent’s bat connects with that fast ball, players in the field sometimes get badly injured.
Football, known in the United States as soccer, was another male-dominated sport. Running and kicking a soccer ball from one end of a field to another, while keeping the ball away from the opposing side and hoping to kick the ball past the goalkeeper into the goal, was not attractive for a girl when I was younger and living in the islands. Today, women’s soccer teams have become immensely popular. There are three top women’s teams in the Caribbean and they are a force to be reckoned with. They are the Reggae Girls of Jamaica, the Soccer Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago and the Haiti Women’s National Soccer Team. Made up of women under 20 years old, they have a big following of female fans.
The Jamaican women’s bobsled team is fascinating. Yes, you heard right. The world couldn’t believe that Jamaica had a men’s bobsled team, and now they have the nerve to put together a women’s bobsled team. Those women have gone out of their comfort zone. The two-woman team is made up of Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, a leading sprinter who captured a gold medal in the 4x100 relay for Jamaica at the 2013 Track and Field World Championships. The bobsled team came 18th in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The movie "Cool Runnings" has inspired young people everywhere, including the women’s team, to be bold and go for the gold.
We don’t know what we will be seeing from these women in the future; but one thing is sure, they are unstoppable.
