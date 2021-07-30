If a egg we inna de red (right in the middle of the yolk), and if a salt, we inna de pot (we in the pot spicing up everything).
This old saying from back home means that we participate in everything. The Caribbean is all over the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Despite the pandemic rearing its ugly head, the islands did not try to discourage their athletes from participating in the Summer Games. This year, there are participants from Antigua, Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Dominica, the British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Haiti, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname. They are competing in track and field, swimming, boxing, rowing, wrestling, long jump, shot put, table tennis, high jump and cycling. The Caribbean is well represented.
“Unfortunately, across Latin America and the Caribbean, only 15% of the people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and several countries, like Honduras and Haiti, have yet to reach even 1%,” Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said during a weekly news briefing on how the region is faring during the pandemic.
Back in 2016, Usain Bolt could be seen on a YouTube video on a PAHO TV advertisement saying that he was up to date on his vaccinations and ready for the Olympics that year. He has officially retired from the world of track and field, but he will be in attendance to cheer his countrymen on during the 2021 competitions.
Bolt told a reporter from USA Today that although some athletes have expressed hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccines, he definitely plans to be vaccinated when it becomes available to him in Jamaica. "I have a daughter, so I’m thinking about the future,” he said. “I have to think about my little one, to make sure she’s safe." He tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.
One of Bolt's old teammate/rivals, Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake of Jamaica, told reporters that even if it meant not participating in the Summer Olympics, he will not take the vaccine. He would not explain why but he pointed out that it is everyone’s choice. Fortunately for him, getting vaccinated is not a requirement to participate in the games.
Most of the Caribbean countries have rallied behind getting their athletes vaccinated. The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee was successful in getting the majority of their delegation to take the vaccine. But like Blake, some either felt that the vaccine was still too controversial, or they had a medical or religious reason not to take it.
Brian Lewis of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee congratulated the Japanese Olympic officials for their determination to move forward with the Olympics despite postponement because of the pandemic and because of objections both at home and abroad.
“The world’s athletes, including our Caribbean athletes, have shown perseverance, dedication, commitment and unwavering courage to continue training in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lewis. “After sacrificing for so many years to pursue their Olympic dream, they deserve to participate.”
Lewis joined the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee in 1997 and became president in 2013. In 2014, he was also elected as an executive member of the board of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) and is now the elected president of CANOC, so he has a vested interest in seeing all of the Caribbean athletes do well.
Where does the Caribbean stand with medals so far? Bermuda has won a gold medal, Cuba a bronze and a silver medal. Tune in and support the U.S. and the Caribbean as these athletes put their best foot forward.
Congratulations to each and every one of them! It’s not whether they win or lose, but how they had the guts to be there to play the game against other professionals from all over the world.
