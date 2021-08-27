The Now Grenada online news site and many other Caribbean media outlets have announced a generous gift of $500,000 in properties to the University of the West Indies.
What is so special about this gift? The reports have stated that a British citizen and philanthropist, Bridget Freeman, agreed to pay reparations for her family’s involvement in slavery! She didn’t have to do it but after learning that her late uncle Billy Hopkins had married a local Barbadian woman whose family owned a slave plantation there, she felt that it was “the right thing to do.”
Thank God for those people who do have a conscience!
It is important to understand that this has been on the Caribbean Community’s radar for a number of years. Back in 2013, the CARICOM heads of state established the CARICOM Reparations Commission to seek justice for the region’s descendants (indigenous and Africans) whose forefathers were victims of genocide, slavery, slave trading and racial apartheid.
Sir Hilary Beckles, vice chancellor of the University of the West Indies, also serves as the chairman of the Reparations Commission. It is not surprising that Beckles felt that Freeman made “a moral choice on her family’s behalf.”
Beckles is a Barbadian historian who at the age of 37 became the youngest professor in UWI’s history. Significantly, he signed a reparation agreement with the University of Glasgow in 2019. That historic event took place at the main campus of the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. Beckles and Dr. David Duncan of the University of Glasgow signed the agreement for 20 million British pounds. This was Glasgow University’s strategy to apologize for the institution’s financial participation in supporting slavery in the Caribbean. (It should be noted that Duncan represented the vice chancellor, Sir Anton Muscatelli.)
Freeman reportedly said she was horrified by discussions surrounding the negative impact that slavery had on fellow human beings. She was also quoted as saying, “Once you see the ships of the slave trade, the giving back just seems so obvious.” The only surprising thing is that she responded as if her knowledge of slavery were something new. Seemingly, the only reason why she chose to respond at this time is because she found out that a relative was directly involved.
Now, she acknowledges that monies are owed to Caribbean descendants of slaves. In addition to the donation, Freeman made a commitment to share her talents as an accomplished musician with students at the Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts at the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies in Barbados.
There are many differences of opinion about this reparation payment. There are those who say the philanthropist should be congratulated for choosing to break ties with the British white supremacists and their beliefs. Others think that she is only responding to ease her conscience in her old age. She looks to be in her 80s.
We commend the leadership of CARICOM who had the vision to forecast that reparations would never happen if all we as Black people do is talk about it. At the end of the day, talk is cheap. Our leaders of CARICOM along with Beckles strategically developed the CARICOM Reparation Commission. The system was already in place to receive the gift.
Many Caribbean people often express doubts about today’s leaders, but let us pause to commend leaders in the entire Caribbean for having the foresight to set the wheels rolling. The University of the West Indies has graduated innumerable brilliant minds that have contributed to the betterment of society in the Caribbean and in the Diaspora. This gift will go very far to make scholarships available for more students to attend the university or to enhance the existing programs and technological tools available to the current faculty and student body.
We hope that others who have benefitted through the labor of slaves will follow Freeman’s lead and donate to schools and hospitals across the Caribbean. Even better, they ought to be assisting in the recovery of places like Haiti and other islands that have suffered tremendous losses from earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
