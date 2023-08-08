Students who took out loans to pay for college rated their overall health and mental health as being worse than those who didn’t take out student loans. They also reported more major medical problems and were more likely to report delaying medical, dental and mental health care and using less medication than the amount prescribed to save money.

We reported these findings in an article published in the Journal of American College Health. The findings are based on surveys collected in 2017 from over 3,200 college students at two public universities in the United States.

Arielle Kuperberg of the University of North Carolina-Greensboro wrote this article for The Conversation, which is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

