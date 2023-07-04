Harvard University

The Baker Library on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

— AP Photo/Charles Krupa

 Charles Krupa

The Supreme Court’s landmark decision striking down affirmative action in colleges and universities is a setback that must be responded to with a renewed resolve to fight for quality education on all levels.

The ruling on affirmative action was in response to challenges at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Lower courts upheld admission systems at both universities, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants. In arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978, and as recently as 2016.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.