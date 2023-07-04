The Supreme Court’s landmark decision striking down affirmative action in colleges and universities is a setback that must be responded to with a renewed resolve to fight for quality education on all levels.
The ruling on affirmative action was in response to challenges at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Lower courts upheld admission systems at both universities, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants. In arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978, and as recently as 2016.
The court’s decision to ban colleges from considering race as a factor in admissions is short-sighted and mean-spirited.
The ruling overlooks the nation’s history of racial oppression and racial inequality, which still has an impact on the quality of the neighborhood and schools that many Blacks and Hispanic students attend now. Affirmative action is an effort to expand equal opportunity to those who have been historically denied. Ignoring race does not make it go away.
While there is deep disappointment, the court’s ruling is not a surprise.
As the Associated Press reports: “Overturning Roe v. Wade and eliminating affirmative action in higher education had been leading goals of the conservative legal movement for decades.
“In a span of 370 days, a Supreme Court reshaped by three justices nominated by President Donald Trump made both a reality.
“Last June, the court ended nationwide protections for abortion rights. This past week, the court’s conservative majority decided that race-conscious admissions programs at the oldest private and public colleges in the country, Harvard and the University of North Carolina, were unlawful.”
For decades, conservatives have made it clear that they would end affirmative action in colleges and in the workplace.
Elections have consequences.
The fate of affirmative action was predetermined once conservatives gained the majority of the nine-member court.
Now they can legislate from the bench in pursuit of far-right causes.
However, caution should be taken in responding to the court’s ruling so that Black and Hispanic students are not discouraged from applying to colleges and universities.
While disappointment and anger are understandable, we cannot respond to the court’s decision with despair.
Action must replace anger.
Leaders in higher education must find new ways to admit Black and Hispanic students, despite evidence that eliminating affirmative action often leads to enrollment decreases among them.
President Joe Biden said he disagreed with the decision and asked the Education Department to explore policies that could help colleges build diverse student bodies. He also pushed against policies like legacy preferences — admissions boosts given to the children of alumni — that tend to help white, wealthy students.
“We should never allow the country to walk away from the dream upon which it was founded,” Biden told reporters. “We need a new path forward, a path consistent with the law that protects diversity and expands opportunity.”
In states requiring race-neutral policies, many colleges have tried with mixed results a range of strategies to achieve diversity on their campuses. Many have given greater preference to low-income families. Some started admitting top students from every community in their state.
Many colleges have been considering adding more essays to get a better picture of an applicant’s background, a strategy invited in the Supreme Court ruling.
“Nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court’s conservative majority.
Other colleges were planning to boost recruiting in racially diverse areas, or admit more transfer students from community colleges.
Nine states already have banned affirmative action starting with California in 1996 and, most recently, Idaho in 2020.
After Michigan voters rejected it in 2006, the University of Michigan shifted attention to low-income students.
It sent graduates to work as counselors in low-income high schools. It started offering college prep in Detroit and Grand Rapids. It offered full scholarships for low-income Michigan residents.
Gov. Josh Shapiro and state legislators must look at these and other alternative affirmative action efforts.
More than ever, voters must demand fairly funded and better performing schools so that low-income Black and Hispanic students who disproportionately attend poor performing schools are not disadvantaged when seeking to attend elite colleges and universities.
All schools, regardless of geography, race and household income of their student population, must be provided with well-paid teachers, clean, safe and fully equipped school buildings and engaging curriculums.
Students of color statistically score lower on standardized tests, highlighting the racial wealth gap. They are more likely to come from low-income families that can’t afford tutoring support, practice tests and study books.
Colleges should offer remedial courses to those who have suffered from poorly performing and decaying schools.
A high level of quality education must be provided on all levels. Advance placement courses and SAT preparatory courses must be expanded in public schools.
In response to the court’s decision last week on affirmative action, it is crucial to search for new ways to promote student diversity and expand equality and opportunity.
