“Fascism” is a violent ultranationalist authoritarian right-wing political system that is manifested in cultish blind allegiance to a leader and that wallows in nostalgic societal rebirth.
In regard to violence, Donald Trump has repeatedly called on supporters at his rallies to beat up protesters. And he pardoned war criminal Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher last year on Nov. 15 following his conviction four months earlier for murdering a defenseless teenager in 2017 and posing with the corpse. Gallagher, by the way, had been described by his military brethren as a “freaking evil” person who was “perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving.” In addition, Trump’s May 29 anti-protesters’ tweet declaring that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” was so threatening that Twitter posted a warning condemning it as “glorifying violence.”
In regard to ultranationalism, he proudly and publicly on October 22, 2018 identified himself a “nationalist” while speaking to an almost exclusively white crowd. When confronted by a CNN reporter the next day about that word being “coded language” and a “dog whistle” to thuggish racists, Trump claimed he didn’t know it had any racist connotation whatsoever.
In regard to authoritarianism, he has “buddied up” with more foreign brutal dictators and has appointed more blatantly obsequious cabinet members than any president in U.S. history.
In regard to cultish blind allegiance, look at the MAGATs.
And in regard to nostalgic societal rebirth (back when slavery, the Redemption Era, sharecropping, Black Codes, convict leasing, Jim Crow, and redlining reigned), look at the MAGATs’ obsession with their so-called “great” past.
Also, don’t forget that Trump on Aug. 15, 2017, described Nazis in Charlottesville as “very fine people.”
Now let’s move from “fascism” to “creeping fascism,” which is a gradual and often nearly imperceptible rightward move toward the aforementioned violent ultranationalist authoritarian political system that is manifested in cultish blind allegiance to a leader and that wallows in nostalgic societal rebirth. By the way, just as it’s true- as our elders have taught us- that “the devil comes humbly in his approach,” it’s also true that creeping fascism comes deceitfully in the guise of conservative populism.
Neil Faulkner, author of “Creeping Fascism,” wrote,
The “Brexit” referendum in 2016, when just over half the British electorate voted to leave the European Union, was followed [less than] a year later by Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president, confirming a qualitative shift in global politics, a sudden lurch to the right, away from liberal democracy towards a police state enforcing nationalism, racism, and sexism. Nothing has happened in the...[four] years since Brexit and Trump’s election to doubt that world politics is increasingly poisoned by “creeping fascism.” The ascendancy of politicians like Trump in the U.S., Marine Le Pen in France, Matteo Salvini in Italy, Viktor Orban in Hungary, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, and many in other countries, cannot be explained as a passing phase of “populism,” and to do so minimizes the acute dangers we face from the global rise of the far-right.
You want proof that Trump is definitely sprinting toward fascism? OK, here’s the irrefutable proof in five irrebuttable examples:
1. On July 11, in response to nationwide protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement following the police murder of George Floyd, Trump unleashed a secret heavily-armed camouflaged federal paramilitary force on peaceful protesters in Portland after having said on June 1, “Our country always wins. That is why I am taking immediate presidential action [and]... am mobilizing all available resources- civilian and military- to... protect... [mostly property and] Second Amendment rights. [I will order those resources] to ‘dominate the streets’... [and] establish an overwhelming law-enforcement presence... If a city [government]... refuses... I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem....”
2. He was endorsed for president in 2016 by David Duke, who is a far-right politician, a neo-Nazi, and the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, which is still America’s largest fascist organization.
3. Former Labor Secretary and economics professor Robert Reich said on June 2 of this year, “Trump is a fascist, and he is promoting fascism in America.” In 2016, Reich pointed out that “Trump has... reached a point where parallels between his presidential campaign and the fascists of the first half of the 20th century- lurid figures such as Benito Mussolini..., Adolf Hitler..., and Francisco Franco- are too evident to overlook.”
4. Describing Trump’s frightening politics, Robert Kagan, a conservative historian, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote in 2016, “This is how fascism comes to America, not with jackboots and salutes (although there have been salutes and a whiff of violence) but with a television huckster, a phony billionaire, a textbook egomaniac ‘tapping into’ popular resentments and insecurities, and with an entire national political party- out of ambition or blind loyalty, or simply out of fear- falling into line behind him.”
5. During a March 5, 2016 rally in Orlando, Trump told his supporters to”solemnly swear” while raising their right hands and pledging their loyalty to him in an upcoming primary. It was so chilling that attorney Abe Foxman, former director of the Anti-Defamation League, said, “As a Jew..., to see an audience of thousands of people raising their hands in what looks like the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute is about as offensive, obnoxious, and disgusting as anything I thought I would ever witness in the United States of America. It was a fascist gesture.” As a survivor of the Holocaust, Foxman knows fascism when he sees it.
Here’s Philly’s connection to Trump’s sprinting fascism. On July 20, he shockingly issued a fiat declaring that he would- just as he had done on that July 11 date in Portland when he unleashed that secret heavily-armed camouflaged federal paramilitary force to kidnap and falsely arrest peaceful civilian protesters without warning, without explanation, without probable cause, and without any warrants- take similar frighteningly violent unconstitutional action in Philadelphia. In his words, “I’m going to do something, that I can tell you” in “Philadelphia” as well as “New York and Chicago..., Detroit, and Baltimore... [and] Oakland.”
Trump’s use of hundreds of secret stormtroopers, handpicked by the Justice Department, FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and Homeland Security, is a chilling step toward real fascism in Portland, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, and everywhere else in the United States- most notably in Philadelphia- that must be vigorously resisted.
Local District Attorney Larry Krasner has already boldly announced that he’s prepared to run his “Philly Philly” aka “Philly Special” lawful trick play to prosecute any federal stormtroopers who decide to violate Pennsylvania criminal law. And he made it quite clear that the “just following orders” defense won’t work in the City of Brotherly Love in 2020 just as it didn’t work in Nuremberg in 1945-1946.
And besides, Philly ain’t the home of the Broad Street Bullies and the Cradle of Liberty for nothin’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.