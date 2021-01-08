Immediately after a violent mob of white racist fascists- including Drumpf, thousands of MAGATs, several Republican Congresspersons, Senators, and state legislators, numerous Capitol police officers, and many other blatant seditionists- conspired in an actual coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, most elected officials, news correspondents, and members of the public clutched their pearls, wrung their hands, shook their head, and cried out, “This is not America! This is not who we are!”
But they're wrong. This is America. This is who Americans are. Correction- This is white America. This is who white Americans are.
Although I obviously don't mean all white Americans, I do mean the white Americans who today blissfully and heartlessly wallow in the racist privilege created by their ancestors who colonized, murdered, raped, robbed, pillaged, and enslaved in every single Black, Red, and Brown-occupied foreign land they sailed to and intruded into- i.e., ancestors who were the creators of so-called “white supremacy.”
As an aside, I have to mention that the term “white supremacy” should be canceled and replaced with the term “white savagery” because whites didn't gain wealth and power through intellectual supremacy. They gained wealth and power through brute savagery. And that brutally exploitative wealth and power were handed down from generation to generation from 1619 up to and including 2021 (and beyond).
You want documented proof? Here's documented proof. Let me count the ways- at least 14 of 'em:
One: 1619- Slavery
Following raids in Angola, 350 African men, women, and children were forced aboard a European “slave” ship that encountered English and Dutch pirates who kidnapped 50-60 of the captives. Approximately 20-30 of them arrived in bondage at Old Point Comfort, Va. and were forcibly sold and leased- hence the beginning of slavery in Colonial America.
Two: 1704- Cops
Municipal police departments began as “slave patrols.” The first official one was in the Colony of Carolina after which this racist policing concept spread throughout the South then the North. As documented by Western Michigan University history professor Sally Hadden in her book entitled “Slave Patrols: Law and Violence in Virginia and the Carolinas,” the laws creating those patrols deputized civilian white men to engage in the “monitoring… [of] rigid pass requirements for blacks…, breaking up large gatherings… of blacks, … searching slave quarters randomly, [and] inflicting impromptu punishments….”
Three: 1776- Nation's Founding
When the Declaration of Independence was formally adopted by the Continental Congress, slavery was legal in each of the 13 colonies. That should be obvious since 27 of the 56 white male property owners who signed the Declaration enslaved Black people by holding them, shipping them, and/or investing in their forced labor.
Four: 1789- Nation's Fundamental Law
The U.S. Constitution not only endorsed slavery but also promoted it in at least five specific clauses. Article I, Section 2, Clause 3 defined enslaved Blacks as subhuman, counting them as three-fifths of a human being. Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 established the Electoral College, giving white southerners more influence than white northerners in presidential elections. Article I, Section 8, Clause 15 guaranteed federal military aid, thus protecting the South in case of “slave” rebellions. Article I, Section 9, Clause 1 continued the importation of Africans into American slavery for two more decades. Article IV, Section 2, Clause 3 tightened the grip of slavery by requiring free states to return escapees to “slave” states.
Five: 1857- Dred Scott Case
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Blacks “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” By the way, this ruling has never been directly overturned by the Supreme Court and in fact was actually strengthened by the Court's racist Slaughter-House Cases ruling in 1873 (despite Congress' passage of the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865 and the Fourteenth Amendment in 1868).
Six: 1865- Slavery Abolition Fake-Out
Congress didn't really abolish slavery by ratifying the Thirteenth Amendment. Instead, that amendment created the prison industrial complex and mass incarceration by stating that people can legally be held in slavery and involuntary servitude “as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been convicted....”
Seven: Mid-1860s through early 1960s- Reconstruction Destruction
The Redemption Era was a concerted and successful blatantly racist effort by southern Congressmen to rescind all the racially progressive policies that had been implemented during the Reconstruction Era. The Black Codes, passed in local city/county councils and state legislatures from the mid-1860s through the early 1960s, legislatively transformed formerly enslaved Blacks into convicted Blacks with the stroke of a pen. Those codes, consisting of vagrancy, loitering, curfew, and similar laws, arbitrarily and maliciously criminalized recently enslaved Blacks- and did so in a manner directly consistent with the tricky language of the Thirteenth Amendment.
Eight: 1896- Supreme Court Legalizes Jim Crow
In the Plessy v. Ferguson case, the U.S. Supreme Court sanctioned Jim Crow's racist segregation throughout the entire country by ruling that “separate is equal.”
Nine: 1934 though 1962- White Suburbs/Black Slums
Modern-day white suburbs and Black slums were created when the U.S. government backed $120 billion in home loans exclusively to whites and redlined Blacks.
Ten: 1954- Brown Didn't Really Overrule Plessy
In Brown v. Board of Education (Brown I), the Supreme Court pretended to overrule Plessy v. Ferguson by ruling that the “separate but equal” doctrine is unconstitutional. But if it really meant that, why was there a Brown II case in 1955 that halfheartedly kinda/sorta ordered implementation “with all deliberate speed” and then a Brown III case in 1978 that only began increasing implementation of Brown I as recently as 1998 but still hasn’t fully implemented Brown I as of 2021?
Eleven: 2013- Supreme Court Kills Voting Rights Act
In the Shelby County v. Attorney General Eric Holder case, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated two essential “pre-clearance” sections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, thereby making it much easier for racist southern states to disenfranchise Blacks.
Twelve: 2016- Dred Scott Ruling Is Alive and Well
Kansas Solicitor General Stephen McCallister filed a legal brief in that state's Supreme Court citing the Dred Scott decision to support his reactionary and frightening legal argument in a case entitled Herbert Hodes, M.D. & Traci Lynn Nauser, M.D. v. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. He did that because, although he's a racist, he's a smart lawyer who knows that the U.S. Supreme Court has never overruled its 1857 Dred Scott decision.
Thirteen: 2016- America Chooses a Racist Rapist
America elects the KKK-endorsed and self-described “p-ssy grabbing” candidate.
Fourteen: 2020- America Could Become What Germany Was Shortly Before 1933
More than 74 million Americans voted for the candidate who stated that Nazis are “very fine people.”
This is white America. This is who white Americans are. So stop lyin'.
By the way, the fascist white deplorables who destroyed much of the U.S. Capitol in their failed Confederate coup/Beer Hall Putsch probably don't even know that at least 122 Black men (enslaved Black men) built the U.S. Capitol and did so from 1795-1800. We build. They destroy. Now, that “IS” white America and that “IS” who white Americans are!
