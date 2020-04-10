In the words of Public Enemy, “Don’t Believe The Hype!”
The good thing about social media is it’s accessible everywhere. The bad thing about social media is it’s accessible everywhere. In other words, it provides a lotta information and a lotta misinformation. And, unfortunately, the misinformation far outweighs the information.
For example, nearly everything you’ve been recently reading or hearing on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms is directly or indirectly about coronavirus. And most of it is wrong or misleading. But it’s not just wrong or misleading, it’s also dangerous- potentially deadly dangerous. So stop relying on people who have no certified medical expertise, and instead seek information from legitimate sources only, such as The Lancet Infectious Diseases (LID) medical journal at the lancet.com, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at nih.gov, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.
By the way, there’s other misinformation widely disseminated as gospel truth on social media. And you must stop relying on psychopathic people who spread it out of malicious motivation and well-intentioned people who spread it out of blissful ignorance. Either way, it’s wrong. That’s why you have to stop relying on folks who fail to do multi-source research utilizing the findings of vetted and accredited medical, technological, academic, scientific, and/or political specialists. For more information, log on to two of the most thoroughly investigative research-based websites on the planet, namely snopes.com and fullfact.com.
Without further ado, and in order to protect your physical health as well as your intellectual health, I’m now providing a list to dispel some of the most popular myths currently and recently on social media:
1. The 5G Wireless Cellphone Technology Does Not Cause Coronavirus
Coronavirus is spread by direct and indirect person-to-person contact, not by radio airwaves. Moreover, why would the money-grubbing cellphone industry sicken and kill its own reliably patronizing customer base, which, it must be noted, includes, among others, rich white men? And I must point out that this 5G coronavirus myth started in the world’s leading misinformation nation, i.e., Putin’s Russia.
2. Religion Does Not Immunize From Disease
Your religion is a spiritual and personal thing. It is not a medical and public thing. Therefore, the new first commandment is “Keep thy sickly and deadly foolishness to thyself and on thyself and in thyself.” The reason I mention this is that a large church in Ohio is continuing to hold services because its white pastor convinced his mostly Black congregation that “The blood of Jesus” will protect them from coronavirus infection. If you think it’s only that pastor and only that congregation in only that state who is quickly spreading misinformation that could slowly kill us all, you’re wrong. Dead wrong. In fact, 12 states have exempted churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, and other religious facilities from governmental stay-at-home quarantine orders. Pennsylvania is one of those states.
3. Vaccine Does Not Cause Autism
In a 2004 meta-review compiled from 121 international studies and published in the “Expert Review of Vaccines,” the conclusion was “The evidence now is convincing that the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine does not cause autism....” Furthermore, following high-profile court proceedings in the United Kingdom, it was made known in a 2007 scholarly essay by Michael Fitzpatrick, a preeminent London-based physician and author, that “The polymerase chain reaction analysis essential to the [notorious Andrew] Wakefield... results [which started the autism-causing vaccine myth in 1998] was ‘fatally flawed’... and... could not have possibly detected the measles that it was supposed to have detected.”
And the Cochrane Library (which is a world-renowned database of systemic analyses that interpret the results of medical research) published a 2012 review of dozens of scientific studies involving approximately 15 million children and “found no credible evidence” connecting vaccines to autism.
4. The Earth Is Not Flat
Stephen Jay Gould, a Harvard graduate, Columbia University professor, and two-time recipient of the Phi Beta Kappa Award in Science whose expertise is in paleontology and evolutionary biology, stated, “There was never a period of ‘flat Earth’... [postulation] among scholars, regardless of how the public at large may have conceptualized our planet....” Moreover, religious studies scholar and University of California Santa Barbara professor of medieval history Jeffrey Burton Russell declared that “With extraordinary few exceptions, no educated person in the history of western civilization from the third century B.C. onward believed that the Earth was flat.”
Eratosthenes, who has been falsely described as Greek but was actually Egyptian, i.e., Kemetic, was an astronomer, geographer, polymath, and curator of the famous library of Alexandria who said the Earth was round. Socrates said the same thing. So did Socrates’ student Plato. And so did Plato’s student Aristotle. They all were correct. If you don’t believe them, just ask your eyes while you view any photo or any video that was shot from space.
5. Evolution Is Not Just A Theory
Evolution is not a theory. It is a scientific fact. As emphasized by the aforementioned Gould, a fact in science means data, which in turn means something “confirmed to such a degree [by experts] that it would be perverse to withhold provisional assent.” He continued by affirming that the facts of evolution come from observational evidence of current processes, from imperfections in organisms recording historical common descent, and from transitions in the fossil record.
That’s precisely why, I contend, we have fingernails and toenails, which came from claws. That’s why we have a tailbone, which came from tails. That’s why we have canine teeth, which came from fangs. That’s why we have body hair, which came from fur. That’s why we have wet eyes, which came from fish. As an aside, I must remind folks that Fred Flintstone and Dino weren’t real. And if they magically were, I should mention that humans and dinosaurs lived about 60 million years apart.
6. CIA Did Not Kill Tupac Or Biggie
The CIA is an American espionage organization with 22,000 employees and a $15 billion annual budget. Tupac and Biggie weren’t foreign government leaders or international activists or geopolitical diplomats even remotely on that spy agency’s assassination radar. They weren’t Martin. They weren’t Malcolm. They were merely two very talented rappers who led no organized revolutionary movement, who posed no threat to the capitalist status quo, and who lived in the fake-hood gangsta world where real lead bullets fly. The CIA gained nothing, absolutely nothing, from their tragic deaths.
In conclusion, the United Negro College Fund is right: “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.