“Fascism” is a violent ultranationalist authoritarian right-wing political system that is manifested in cultish blind allegiance to a leader and that wallows in nostalgic societal rebirth. Therefore, Trump and the Republican Party are fascists. And I’ll provide proof right now.
Trump promotes violence. Here’s one of many examples. He repeatedly called on supporters at his rallies to beat up protesters. Here’s another one. His May 29 tweet declaring that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” was so threatening that Twitter posted a warning condemning it as “glorifying violence.”
He’s an ultranationalist. For example, on October 22, 2018, he proudly and publicly identified himself to an almost exclusively white audience as a “nationalist.” When confronted by a CNN reporter about that word being coded language and a dog whistle to thuggish racists, he claimed he didn’t know it had any racist connotation whatsoever.
He’s a wannabe authoritarian who lovingly fraternizes with more foreign brutal dictators and has appointed more blatantly obsequious cabinet members than any president in U.S. history. Moreover, on July 20, he shockingly issued a fiat declaring he would here in Philadelphia- just as he had done on July 11 in Portland- unleash another secret heavily-armed camouflaged federal paramilitary force to kidnap and falsely arrest peaceful civilian protesters without warning, without explanation, without probable cause, and without any warrants. His use of hundreds of secret stormtroopers, handpicked by the Justice Department, FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and Homeland Security, is a chilling example of real authoritarianism.
But he didn’t stop there. In his words, “I am taking immediate presidential action [and]... am mobilizing all available resources... to ‘dominate the streets’... [and] establish an overwhelming law-enforcement presence... If a city... refuses... I will [nonetheless] deploy the United States military....” He continued by decreeing, “I’m going to do something, that I can tell you” in “Philadelphia” as well as “New York and Chicago..., Detroit, and Baltimore... [and] Oakland.”
His fascism is also manifested in the cultish blind allegiance he brazenly demands and enthusiastically receives from his MAGATs.
His yearning for nostalgic societal rebirth (back when slavery, the Redemption Era, sharecropping, Black Codes, convict leasing, Jim Crow, and redlining reigned) is obvious as expressed in the MAGAT’s lust to return to a so-called “great” past.
Also, don’t forget that on Aug. 15, 2017, he described Nazis in Charlottesville as “very fine people.” And he was endorsed by the KKK’s former Grand Wizard David Duke in 2016 and is again being endorsed by him in 2020.
Trump’s not alone in pursuit of American fascism. It’s all the Republicans who enable his fascism by kissing his Hitler/Stalin/Franco ring in connection with fascist immigration policies, fascist disenfranchising legislation, and fascist judicial rulings.
This is why everyone with a brain and a heart must vote to defeat Trump and his enablers on November 3. And you can do that by voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Now I wish I could honestly tell you that you can do it by voting for Nat Turner or Harriet Tubman or Gabriel Prosser or Sojourner Truth or John Brown or Lucretia Mott or Malcolm X or Fannie Lou Hamer. But you can’t because they’re ancestors. I wish I could tell you that you can do it by voting for Assata Shakur or Angela Davis. But you can’t because Sistah Assata’s in Cuba after having received political asylum 36 years ago, thanks to Brother Ancestor Fidel.
And although you also can’t do it by voting for Sistah Angela (because she isn’t interested in running for office), you can listen to what she- as America’s greatest living revolutionary- says about why she’s endorsing Biden, “I don’t see this election as being about choosing a candidate who will be able to lead us in the right direction. It will be about choosing a candidate who can be most effectively pressured into allowing more space for the evolving anti-racist movement.” And that candidate, she concluded, is Biden.
I agree with her. That’s exactly why I’m endorsing Biden and asking you to vote for him and all Democrats against fascist Trump and his fascist Republican collaborators. Why should you follow my lead by voting for my endorsed candidates, you might ask? Who do I think I am, you might ask? Here’s why and here’s who: To whom much is given, much is required.
I have been an adjunct college professor teaching racial history courses for over a dozen years, a legal/political-based radio show host for more than 15 years, a civil rights and criminal defense trial attorney for more than 25 years, a cultural and political activist since my college days, and a Black person throughout my entire lifetime. As a result of those blessings, I have been able to easily access and uncover enlightening information that can help bring about justice, liberation, and equity for Black folks.
Accordingly, prior to each primary and general election, I use that information to compile my endorsement list. Why? First, because literally hundreds of Black voters always specifically ask me to do so. Second, unlike the average voter, I have the time and resources to thoroughly research the candidates. Therefore, I am able to distinguish the good candidates from the bad ones- as well as the not-as-bad candidates from the truly bad ones- particularly in regard to what they have done or not done for our community.
And I must make it crystal clear that I neither request nor accept any financial, employment, or any other compensation from any local, state, or federal candidate or official. In other words, I am beholden to nothing- except the avenging of my ancestors.
So here are my endorsements as well as my ballot question recommendations:
President and Vice President:
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris — Democrats
PA State Attorney General:
Josh Shapiro — Democrat (The only reason I’m endorsing him in this election is he’s a Democrat who’s battling Trump in federal court to protect the voting rights of Blacks and others in Pennsylvania. Despite my aversion to many of Shapiro's political positions, freedom-loving people in the Commonwealth need all hands on deck to combat Trumpian Republican fascism.)
U.S. House of Representatives:
2nd to 18th Districts — Depending on the district in which you live, vote for the Democratic candidate, especially 3rd District candidate Dwight Evans.
PA Senate:
1st to 49th Districts — Depending on the district in which you live, vote for the Democratic candidate, especially 1st District candidate Nikil Saval, 3rd District candidate Sharif Street, and 7th District candidate Vincent Hughes.
PA House of Representatives:
1st to 203rd District — Depending on the district in which you live, vote for the Democratic candidate, especially the following:
164th Margo Davidson, 181st Malcolm Kenyatta, 186th Jordan Harris, 188th Rick Krajewski, 191st Joanna McClinton, 192nd Morgan Cephas, 195th Donna Bullock, 198th Darisha Parker, 200th Christopher Rabb, 201st Stephen Kinsey, and 203rd Isabella Fitzgerald.
PA Auditor General:
Nina Ahmad — Democrat
PA State Treasurer:
Joe Torsella — Democrat
City Ballot Questions (4):
1. Shall the police department be called on to end “stop and frisk?” YES
2. Shall an Office of the Victim Advocate be created? YES
3. Shall a Citizens Police Oversight Commission (with sufficient enforcement authority) be created? YES
4. Shall $134 million be borrowed and spent for transit, streets, sanitation, economic/community development, etc.? YES
For more information and greater nuance about my personal endorsements and recommendations, listen to my “Radio Courtroom” show on WURD96.1FM/900AM or at WURDradio.com on Sunday, November 1 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
