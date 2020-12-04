On Dec. 2, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay of Missouri sponsored, along with Senate co-sponsors Democrats Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Senate Joint Resolution 81.
That resolution reads as follows: “A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to prohibit the use of slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.”
Resolution 81 is absolutely essential because the Thirteenth Amendment needs to be amended. And it needs to be amended because, due to a cowardly compromise, the victorious slavery-opposing patriotic North allowed the defeated slavery-loving traitorous South to insert language that created and continues to promote racist and exploitative mass incarceration.
Exactly 155 years ago as of Dec. 6, the Thirteenth Amendment was ratified and became law of the land in 1865. Unfortunately, many people mistakenly thought and still mistakenly think this amendment ended slavery and involuntary servitude. It did not. It simply created slavery by another name.
You want irrefutable documented proof? Here’s irrefutable documented proof. Section 1 of the Thirteenth Amendment reads verbatim, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States….”
As Brother Malcolm X used to say, “Make it plain.” Simply stated, the meaning of the Thirteenth Amendment is that “Slavery… (and) involuntary servitude… as a punishment for crime… SHALL exist within the United States.”
In other words, instead of allowing the enslavement and involuntary servitude of people simply because they were Black, it allowed the enslavement and involuntary servitude of people simply because of “racistly” created, “racistly” targeted, and “racistly” enforced criminal laws. Those laws, known as Black Codes, were passed beginning in 1865 and through the early 1960s for the sole purpose of legalizing the criminalization of recently enslaved Blacks and doing so in a manner directly consistent with the tricky language of the Section 1 of the Thirteenth Amendment.
That tricky language is the result of the aforementioned cowardly compromise of the victorious slavery-opposing patriotic North that allowed the defeated slavery-loving traitorous South to co-author the amendment. And those co-authors in Congress incredibly included the former Confederate Vice President, four former Confederate generals, five former Confederate colonels, six former Confederate cabinet officers, and fifty-eight former Confederate Congress members. If that ain’t the fox guarding the hen house, nothing is!
After those federal foxes removed all the hen house doors and windows to make the bloodbath more accessible to fellow congressional Klanners, they immediately sent word to all Southern state and local legislative bodies to begin enacting Black Codes for the purpose of throwing recently so-called freed Blacks back into slave-like conditions via the following (and many other similar) new criminal laws:
• Blacks were arrested, found guilty, fined, and jailed for vagrancy, which was defined then (and is still defined now) as “having no visible means of support.” Whites knew Blacks had no visible or any other means of support because they had enslaved us since 1619!
• After being convicted of vagrancy and/or other contrived charges, Blacks were legally sold into forced labor service to a court-ordered “master.”
• So-called employed Blacks who had not been arrested were required to sign a one-year labor contract with payment not being provided until the end of that year. Often, there were so many fraudulent deductions by the employer (for rent to live on the company grounds since Blacks weren’t permitted to live anywhere else and for food and other necessities that were available only from the employers’ company store) that the employee wound up owing the employer at the end of the year.
• It was illegal for Blacks to resist corporal punishment by their employers.
• It was illegal for Blacks to quit their low-paying/non-paying hellishly arduous jobs.
• It was illegal for Black to sell their own produce after dark.
• It was illegal for Blacks to walk beside a railroad line (because southerners feared that Blacks would justifiably flee to the North).
• It was illegal for Blacks to speak out publicly against racism. If they did, they’d be arrested, charged, found guilty, fined, and jailed for “seditious speech.”
• It was illegal for Black men to raise their voice in the presence of a white woman.
• It was illegal for Blacks to testify in court except against other Blacks.
Since arrested Blacks were almost always convicted, they therefore would receive fines, which they obviously couldn’t afford to pay. As a result, they were thrown into jails and prisons then leased by the states or counties for as little as nine dollars a day to do tortuously brutal backbreaking labor on plantations, on railroads, in mines, in fields, and in forests for up to about 15-18 hours a day, six days a week.
As noted by none other than Frederick Douglass, these Black Codes led to the “convict leasing” system beginning shortly after the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment. As he pointed out, “[States] claim to be too poor to maintain state convicts within [their own] prison walls. Hence the convicts are leased out to work for railway contractors, mining companies…, large plantations…, [and other private companies]. These companies assume charge of the convicts, work them as cheap labor and pay the states a handsome revenue for their labor.”
That sounds a lot like today’s “private prison” system, doesn’t it?
There are more Black adults in public and private prisons and jails and on probation, parole, or house arrest in 2020 than the number of Blacks enslaved in 1850. Blacks are twelve times more likely than whites to be convicted of drug possession (despite whites using drugs five times more than Blacks). Black are seven times more likely than whites to be convicted of murder. Black men are imprisoned and jailed at a rate six times that of white men.
By the way, in 1890, Blacks constituted twelve percent of the general population and 30 percent of the prison and jail population. In 2020, they constitute 13 percent of the general population and about 40 percent of the prison/jail/house arrest/probation/parole population. WTF?
For more information about the horror of convict leasing as it relates to past and present racist mass incarceration stemming from the Thirteenth Amendment, watch the enlightening, explosive, riveting, and emotional documentary “Slavery By Another Name” at https://youtu.be/UcCxsLDma2o by Douglas Blackmon. Also, read his book “Slavery By Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II.”
Although Senate Joint Resolution 81 is great and long-overdue news, don’t start celebrating yet. It still has to move through and out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, then be approved by two-thirds of the House and Senate, and ultimately be ratified by three-quarters of the country’s state legislatures.
Sadly, therefore, it faces an uphill battle because Republican senators, Republican representatives, and Republican state legislators are, well, um, racist. Yeah, that’s the word, “racist.” You want proof? All you have to do is count up to 74,196,153 plus add in the Confederate flags that many of them still wave. But that’s no reason to give up. In fact, it’s more reason to fight harder. Just ask Frederick Douglass. He laid the foundation for resistance and victory.
And besides, we got at least 81,255,933 modern-day Union soldiers in our anti-slavery political army.
