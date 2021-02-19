Feb. 25, 2021 will mark the 184th anniversary of Cheyney University’s founding in 1837. Think about that for a second. Cheyney was born during slavery. In fact, it was born 28 years before the 13th Amendment “abolished” slavery in 1865.
Before I continue to justifiably extol the virtues of my historic alma mater, please allow me to make a few clarifications in order to give due respect to three other preeminent HBCUs. Although Cheyney alums are correct in bragging about having graduated from the first Black institution of higher learning in America (i.e., a Black institution whose founding trustees required rigorous academic courses followed by grueling oral and written exams in the fields of calculus, geometry, algebra, chemistry, science, mechanical engineering, agricultural engineering, Latin, English literature, etc. before being awarded an official Pennsylvania certification that was required to become a licensed teacher), three other schools can truthfully assert that they’re also the first.
Lincoln University in 1854 became the first Black degree-granting institution in America. Wilberforce University in 1856 became the first completely Black-owned and operated degree-granting institution in America. Shaw University in 1865 became the first Black degree-granting institution in America’s blatantly and brutally racist Deep South. They all deserve our praise and pride.
Cheyney’s history begins with Richard Humphreys, a Quaker, born in 1750 in the Caribbean where, as a white man, he witnessed and was outraged by the horrific enslavement and vicious exploitation of Blacks. At age 14, he traveled to Philadelphia as a goldsmith apprentice. After learning the goldsmithing trade, he started establishing his own business at 54 High Street and eventually became quite wealthy. However, he was outraged whenever he would often see the increasingly violent mistreatment of Black men, women, and children at the hands of white immigrant laborers in Philadelphia.
And it was right here in this city in 1829 where he witnessed what newspapers called race riots but what he obviously knew to be savage racist attacks by bloodthirsty whites on defenseless Blacks. He believed that the best way- the only way- for Blacks to avoid such sadistic victimization at the hands of thuggish whites who viewed Blacks as subhuman cheap labor competition for scarce blue-color jobs was for Blacks to pursue higher education. By doing so, Blacks could gain much better social status with much better employment and thereby avoid being widely exposed to murderous racist thuggery.
Accordingly, immediately after those monstrous 1829 lynch mob-type attacks, Humphreys changed his will to bequeath $10,000 (worth $284,328 in 2021) to 13 members of the Philadelphia Yearly Meeting of the Society of Friends (called the Quakers). As documented by the Richard Humphreys Foundation Records, this money was for the purpose of establishing a school for “instructing the descendants of the African Race in school learning, in the various branches of the mechanical arts and trades and in Agriculture... in order to prepare... them to act as teachers in... those branches....”
Following this great ancestor’s (and I do mean “ancestor’s”) death in 1832, his estate in Philadelphia on the historic date of February 25, 1837 finalized the “African Institute’s text, preamble, and constitution” pursuant to his will for the “education and improvement of the Children and youth, of the African race, by instructing them in literature, Science, Agriculture, and the Mechanical Arts.”
The African Institute, which two months later was renamed the Institute for Colored Youth, opened with five students and was situated just outside Philadelphia at a 136 acre farm on Old York Road, seven miles north of the city, from 1839-1846. A few years later, from 1849-1852, it relocated to a single classroom in a building on Barclay Street and from 1852-1857 was headquartered at Seventh and Lombard Street before moving to Ninth and Bainbridge (then known as Shippen) Street from 1866-1903.
After Quaker George Cheyney’s farm, located 25 miles west of Philadelphia, was purchased by the institute’s trustees in 1902, the school began setting up there. It officially opened on those lushly beautiful grounds on May 9, 1905 with none other than Booker T. Washington as the school’s keynote speaker.
The Institute for Colored Youth was retitled Cheyney Training School for Teachers in 1914 and Cheyney State Normal School in 1920.
On January 1, 1922, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania purchased the school for $75,000 (which is $1,129,223 in 2021 dollars).
In 1951, it became Cheyney State Teachers College and was renamed Cheyney State College in 1959.
By the way, I can’t forget to mention that, in 1978, the Cheyney State College Wolves, with Hall of Famer John Chaney as coach, won the NCAA Division II Basketball Championship. Wow! A national championship! At Cheyney!
Finally, in 1983, this historic institution emerged as Cheyney University. And since then, we’ve gotten better despite some external “racistly” motivated obstacles. For example, check out a few examples of how we got better:
Cheyney is hosting the “Breaking Barriers” series that has evolved into an innovative program placing the university at the forefront of addressing two major current issues, namely COVID-19 and also civil unrest stemming from systemic racism.
Cheyney has generated budget surpluses during the last two fiscal years, resulting in the first balanced budget in ten years.
Cheyney continues to bring cutting-edge businesses on campus, thereby generating lease revenues and providing student internships.
Cheyney, with its prestigious Keystone Honors Undergraduate Scholarship Program and Bond Hill Graduate School Scholarship Program, is attracting more academically talented students with higher GPAs and SAT scores.
Last year, while enrollment across the 14-university Pennsylvania System of Higher Education was down at almost all the schools, only four had increases- and at the very top of the list was Cheyney with a whopping 51% increase.
Cheyney recently entered into an educational partnership with Navrogen, an international biopharma research and development corporation, thereby adding to the university’s several major corporate partnerships.
Cheyney has been in discussions with the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the office of Philadelphia Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey regarding the creation of campus pre-law programs and symposiums.
Join Cheyney’s virtual Founder’s Day celebration on February 25 at 12:00 p.m. by registering at cheyney.edu/foundersday2021. And while you’re celebrating, spread the word to your sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, nieces, nephews, and others who have recently graduated or will soon graduate from high school. Tell them to apply for admission to America’s first HBCU and to follow in the historic footsteps of Octavius Catto, Martha Fairbeau, Dr. Rebecca Cole, Julian Abele, Bayard Rustin, Marcus Foster, Ed Bradley, and many others.
Happy 184th Birthday, Cheyney! You’re not getting older. You’re getting better.
