As of the date and time this article was written, here’s the COVID-19 situation in Philly. Number of cases: 32,057. Number of deaths: 1,715. Health Department’s Overall Risk Category: “High risk of community transmission.”
Also, as of the date and time this article was written, the most recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had been issued on May 27, 2020 and, in pertinent part, reads, “... [T]he ... statewide judicial emergency declared … [on] March 16, 2020 ... SHALL CEASE as of June 1, 2020 ... [Every local] President Judge IS HEREBY SPECIFICALLY EMPOWERED ... to ... limit in-person access and proceedings in order to safeguard the health and safety of court personnel, court users, and members of the public; [to] suspend ... rules that restrict ... the use of advanced communication technologies; [to] suspend ... rules pertaining to the ... right of defendants to a prompt trial; and [to] suspend jury trials until such time that they can be conducted consistent with prevailing health and safety norms.”
That order says a lot, so let’s break it down in regard to Philadelphia courts and — as Brother Malcolm X used to say — “Make it plain.” How is this for plain? Although that Supreme Court order laudably expresses “health and safety” concerns, it promotes the use of “communication technologies” to many county courthouses that it clearly knows have prehistoric computers with no camera and no microphone. Moreover, that order, in my humble opinion, trashes the right to a speedy bench trial and a speedy jury trial. In other words, factually/actually innocent people could be languishing in jail for two-to-four years or more because they are too poor to afford bail or because reactionary so-called “law and order” DAs are cruelly overcharging people with non-bailable offenses.
After the eventual acquittals of these factually/actually innocent people, how do they get their jobs back? How do they get their foreclosed homes back? How do they get their spouses back? How do they get their lives back? How do they go back in time to attend their children’s graduations or their loved ones’ funerals?
What can be done to respect the dangers of COVID-19 and at the same time to respect the rights of defendants who are presumed innocent- especially Black defendants who come from neighborhoods that are over-policed, Black defendants who are disproportionately stopped and frisked and then arrested mostly by white cops, Black defendants who are charged mostly by white prosecutors, Black defendants who are adjudged mostly by white jurists, and Black defendants who, due to many DAs' racist shenanigans, are denied a jury of their peers by being forced to face mostly white juries?
Now I know what many of y’all — especially most of y’all white folks — are gonna say. You’re gonna say, “Here comes that angry Black guy Michael Coard playing the race card again. That’s all he ever does.” Well, you’re right. And I plead guilty to that. But there are two reasons why I play the race card.
The first reason is America dealt from the race — actually racist — deck when it kidnapped, enslaved, bought, sold, whipped, raped, castrated, sharecropped, convict-leased, and lynched my ancestors, when it Jim-Crowed, disenfranchised, gerrymandered, and redlined my elders, and while it under-educates, un/under-employs, police brutalizes, mass-incarcerates and medically mistreats the living descendants of those ancestors and the living offspring of those elders.
The second reason is found in the answer to the question I pose to every white person who claims I’m wrong when I constantly play the race card. Here’s that question: “If tomorrow you had to go to trial as a defendant charged with any type of crime and- all things being equal in terms of income, education, employment, religion, etc. — you could choose to go as a Black defendant or a white defendant, which would you choose?” The answer along with the reason for that answer is obvious. Hence, I rest my race card-playing case.
I recently reached out to many of the stakeholders in the City’s criminal court system. That includes judges, prosecutors, public/private defense attorneys, court officers, court reporters, courtroom operations personnel, criminal listings employees, deputy sheriffs, building management staffers, building janitorial representatives, and others in connection with this Tribune article.
I then asked several of them four questions. By the way, the aforementioned stakeholders have joined an ad hoc group informally called “Justice Partners” that has been meeting via teleconference and Zoom videoconference jointly and severally to seek practical solutions to the COVID-19 courthouse conundrum. In the interest of full disclosure, I must mention that I am a member of that informal group. And because of that, I will never — I repeat never — publicly disclose anything said by any group members during any meeting. And that’s because the strictest confidence must be maintained at all times so that the participants will feel free to say whatever needs to be said at those meetings without fear of public backlash. It’s also because my word is my bond and I made it very clear to the member who invited me to become a participant that everything said during the meetings is always confidential and always off-the-record unless the speaker explicitly states otherwise.
As I mentioned, I reached out to many of the stakeholders and asked four questions. Those questions are as follows:
1. From 1-10, how would you rate the efforts of the First Judicial District/FJD (i.e., the City’s judicial leadership) to reopen the Stout Criminal Justice Center — and why?
2. If you were completely in charge of making all the decisions unilaterally regarding the reopening, what exactly would you do (keeping in mind budgetary constraints)?
3. What’s more important, constitutional concerns or health concerns — and why?
4. What’s the most important thing you want the public to know about the reopening predicament?
Because I spoke with so many persons, today’s article will be merely part one of a multi-part series. And today, let’s begin with Criminal Section Supervising Judge Leon Tucker.
Here are his responses to the four questions:
1. “The things that are being done currently have not been released to the public ... [T]hose appreciative of the complications that are involved in this endeavor will see the depth and effort that have gone into this initiative.”
2. “I would focus on health and safety together as number one with our Constitution literally inches behind. Speedy trials and constitutional balancing are extremely important.”
3. He responded by noting that although health and safety are obviously important, “The Constitution is very close as there are undoubtedly individuals incarcerated who may be found not guilty and therefore [in certain cases] probably should not have been incarcerated.”
4. “The stakeholders being the Public Defender’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the private bar, and other entities that are familiar with the criminal justice process can participate in a constructive and meaningful way.”
On-the-record comments from the Defender Association, the District Attorney’s Office, and the private defense bar through Troy H. Wilson, Esquire will be among those included in part two of this multi-part series.
Although that’s good, it’s actually gonna get even better in part two if better means controversial and provocative. After I told the judges, prosecutors, public/private defense attorneys, court officers, court reporters, courtroom operations personnel, criminal listings employees, deputy sheriffs, building management staffers, building janitorial representatives, and others who I spoke with about this article that I’d keep their identities anonymous if they had something they really wanted to say to the public but didn’t want to risk being fired or suspended for telling the truth, several of them unloaded by blasting FJD leadership’s efforts as “callous,” “indifferent,” “irresponsible,” “sluggish,” “antiquated,” “shortsighted,” and even “bullsh-t.”
Stay tuned.
