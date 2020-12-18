Today’s article is part thirteen in my ongoing and periodic series entitled “Philly’s Jim Crow,” which started on Sept. 10, 2016 and focuses on racist employment and business practices primarily in and around the city but also references such racism across the country.
At the outset, I must point out that any attempt to achieve racial diversity and inclusion by defeating Philly’s long history of racist employment and business practices must necessarily include equity as the essential underlying policy.
I didn’t say “equality.” I said “equity.” There’s a difference. “Equality” means treating whites and Blacks the same today even though whites were treated much better and Blacks much worse yesterday. “Equity” means leveling the playing field so that those who got an unfair 400-plus-year head start in the wealth race should have to hold up for a bit while those who were held back during that time by racist laws, racist policies, and racist practices are finally unshackled and allowed an opportunity to catch up.
By the way, when I talk about Blacks having been treated much worse yesterday, I mean since 1619 when slavery began here in British colonial America. I also mean up until passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and actually up until today.
If any white person disputes that, ask yourself this: Would anyone from any white ethnic group trade his or her ancestors’ voluntary travel to Ellis Island with any of my ancestors’ involuntary transport to American auction blocks? Would anyone from any white ethnic group trade his or her ancestors’ experience of mere economic struggle from the mid/late 1800s through the early 1960s with any of my ancestors’ hell of sharecropping, convict-leasing, lynching, disenfranchisement, Jim Crow, and redlining? Would anyone from any white ethnic group today prefer to be a Black applicant instead of a white applicant for any blue collar job or any white collar job in Philly? Would anyone from any white ethnic group today surrender his or her white privilege by voluntarily agreeing to be treated in society like a Black person instead of a white person?
I rest my case.
Therefore, equitable policies are the key ingredient to any real solution. And City Councilperson Cherelle L. Parker has begun pursuing that solution. After having introduced legislation on Oct. 29 called “The Walter P. Lomax Jr. Transparency In Business Act”- named after one of the City’s wokest and most civic-minded, community-oriented, and remarkably successful Black business owners (who became a revered ancestor seven years ago)- Parker announced just last week on Dec. 10 that Council voted to approve it.
The act’s equitable goal is to compel most companies that contract and subcontract with the City to publicly disclose, among other things, the race/ethnicity of their companies, their positions and salaries, and their staffing/labor force demographics.
In other words- and in order to “make it plain” as Brother Malcolm used to say- if you’re one of those racist companies that rarely hire Blacks in any position or rarely hire Blacks in top positions or almost never promote Blacks or almost always underpay Blacks or disproportionately employ mostly white guys from suburban counties or Jersey, we’re gonna easily and publicly find out about it and you’re gonna be immediately and permanently exposed because of it.
It’s all about transparency, which leads to equity, because the dirt racists do in the dark will be exposed in the light.
I must point out that this new legislation doesn’t set quotas because that would be illegal- even though it shouldn’t be since white folks have built- actually, stolen or otherwise unfairly benefited from- generational wealth as a direct result of their “whites only” quota from 1619 up until 1964 and their “whites mostly” quota up to today.
Although this transparency-mandating legislation certainly won’t end Philly’s employment racism overnight, it certainly is a step in the right direction. As Parker rhetorically asked and sagely stated,
“Where is the enthusiasm for Black Lives Matter when we are talking about business and commerce? Where is the enthusiasm for Black Lives Matter when the conversation turns to dividing the economic pie and who is growing and building wealth? There are all sorts of reasons why the racial wealth gap exists. And not being transparent about who is building wealth while doing business in our majority-minority City only serves to strengthen the divide. Recently, we have seen local businesses make very public commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This Walter P. Lomax Jr. Transparency In Business legislation will help shine a light on the effectiveness of their goals and objectives.”
Apart from, or in addition to, Parker’s legislative activity, I’m planning some community activism in the form of a broad-based coalition by reaching out to the likes of Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, National Urban League, National Action Network, United Negro College Fund, National Council of Negro Women, Black Clergy of Philadelphia, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, the Nation of Islam, Masjidullah Incorporated, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Black fraternities, Black sororities, National Association of Black Journalists, National Bar (Black Lawyers) Association, National Medical (Black Physicians) Association, National Black Chamber of Commerce, and all other influential pro-Black groups with ties to Philadelphia.
And once this coalition is formed within the next few months, we’ll begin publicly exposing or politically pressuring or lawfully boycotting or doing all of that to guilty City contractors and subcontractors in addition to guilty private local employers.
Accordingly, Black folks in and around Philadelphia, through all or some in the aforementioned Black coalition, will investigate the race-based hiring and related records of those City contractors and subcontractors along with the area’s largest private employers that profit largely from Black municipal taxpayer dollars, the area’s largest employers in general, the area’s employers with the largest Black consumer base, and the area’s employers situated in predominately Black neighborhoods.
Those employers will include not only and especially the City of Philadelphia and its contractors and subcontractors but also Acme Markets, Aramark, Bayada Home Healthcare, CVS, Comcast Corporation/Comcast Spectacor, Crown Holdings, Drexel University, Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health System, Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, SEPTA, Temple University, University of Pennsylvania/University of Pennsylvania Healthcare, United Parcel Service, Urban Outfitters, Vanguard Group, and several others.
Some of them will be commended for having implemented racially equitable hiring and related policies and practices. Others will be condemned through public exposure or political pressure or boycotts or all of the above for having engaged in what Blacks reasonably view as employment and business racism.
Transparency is like kitchens. They all look good in the dark. But the difference is exposed when the light comes on and you see either sanitary conditions glistening throughout or rats and roaches running for cover.
Let’s turn on the transparency light and find out if the kitchens of City Hall and its municipal contractors and subcontractors as well as the kitchens of other city-based employers and businesses are fitting or filthy.
Stay tuned.
