The much revered former chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and a former member of the Black Panther Party, H. Rap Brown, now known as Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, was right when, on July 27, 1967 at a Washington, D.C. press conference, he said, “Violence is a part of America’s culture... [and] is as American as cherry pie....”
Let’s start at the beginning, shall we? The violent occupations, brutal land looting, and widespread genocide in the land we now call America began shortly after 1540 (and some historians say much earlier) with European colonial expeditions into the Southwest and north of the Rio Grande where the indigenous Red people, in particular, the so-called Pueblo, Apache, and Navajo “Indians” peacefully coexisted.
By the way, I didn’t say it began in 1492 with the European named Christopher Columbus and that’s because, although he was history’s worst genocidal maniac, he never set foot in America. His psychopathic barbarism occurred in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and other Caribbean lands. I say he was the worst because there were eight million Taino people at those locations in 1492-1493. Within a mere three years, he had slaughtered five million of them, equaling 62.5 percent, leaving just three million. By the time he finally left twelve years later in 1504, only about 100,000 remained alive. In other words, this white man had murdered nearly 90% (precisely 87.5%) of the Red/Brown population.
Europeans, meaning white folks, continued their nonstop bloodthirsty violence and looting here on this land. For example, as noted by Virginia Military Institute and Florida State University history professor J. Leitch Wright Jr. in The Only Land They Knew, “In 1623, the British indulged in the first use of chemical warfare in the colonies when negotiating a treaty with tribes, headed by Chief Chiskiac, near the Potomac River. The British offered a toast symbolizing ‘eternal friendship,’ whereupon the chief, his family, advisers, and two hundred followers dropped dead of poison.”
And in a 1763 letter to a colleague, Sir Jeffrey Amherst, a high-ranking British military officer, not only suggested using vicious wild dogs to hunt down Red men, women, and children- which was maliciously done- but also suggested using diseased blankets on Red men, women, and children when he wrote, “Could it not be contrived to send Small Pox among those disaffected tribes of Indians? We must on this occasion use every stratagem in our power to reduce them.”
And let’s not forget how Britain/America inflicted horrific violence upon Africans and sadistically looted Africa. The Europeans commenced this hellish kidnapping and enslavement in the Motherland in 1619 by transporting Black captives to the Virginia Colony and continued doing so throughout the American South, North, East, and West until 1865. But the violent attacks upon Blacks and the exploitative looting of Black labor didn’t stop then. It continued with the Redemption Era and the Black Codes and sharecropping and lynching and convict leasing and disenfranchisement and Jim Crow and mass incarceration and police brutality and much more.
Fast forward to 1919 during the viciously bloody Red Summer when mobs of heavily armed rabidly racist whites murdered innocent, defenseless, and unarmed Blacks and looted their businesses and homes in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Then fast forward to 1954-1968 during the Civil Rights Era. You do remember that a white racist thug murdered a nonviolent Christian minister named Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968, don’t you? And you do know, as explained by the King family on its thekingcenter.org website that, “After four weeks of testimony and over 70 witnesses in a civil trial in Memphis, Tenn., twelve jurors reached a unanimous verdict on December 8, 1999... [and announced] that Dr. King was assassinated as a result of a conspiracy.” In other words, violent white America conspired to murder the most peaceful cheek-turning protester in American history.
Speaking of peaceful protesters, look at what’s going on all across the country since the public saw a white cop strangle an innocent, defenseless, and unarmed Black man to death for damn near nine minutes and since the public found out that a gang of thugs with badges broke into an innocent, defenseless, and unarmed Black woman’s home while she was sleep and shot her to death. And don’t forget about innocent, defenseless, and unarmed Tanisha Anderson, Ahmaud Arbery, Sean Bell, Rakia Boyd, Michael Brown, Philando Castile, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin, Kayla Moore, Tamir Rice, Alberta Spruill, Alton Sterling, Emmett Till, and literally hundreds of others.
And I do mean hundreds because many cops are sociopathic killers and most cops are enablers of their sociopathic murderous brethren and sistren because they refuse to intervene. If you think “sociopathic” is hyperbole, check this out: Last year, police in this country killed 1,099 persons. That’s more than the Bloods and Crips combined had killed in 2019 or any year. In 2018, cops killed 1,164 civilians. And in 2017, they killed 1,147. So who are the real deadly sociopaths?
And it’s not just the cops killing everything that moves- or doesn’t move (like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd). It’s also this country’s war machine. America is so inherently and systemically violent that it has been at war for 225 of its of its 244 year existence, which equals over 92% of the time since 1776. And most of those wars were designed to loot foreign countries’ oil and other resources.
So when you see protesters protesting and sometimes yelling and screaming and confronting symbols of racist and classist oppression during those protests, don’t call it violence or looting. Call it an unavoidably aggressive and morally justified attempt to end America’s and Europe’s 500 years of brutal violence and gluttonous looting- “By any means necessary” as a wise man once said.
