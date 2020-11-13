Black people in America are the only people in human history whose ancestors were “legally” kidnapped, bought, sold, enslaved, renamed, whipped, raped, sharecropped, and lynched by white racists, the only people in human history whose descendants were “legislatively” Jim Crowed, second-classed, disenfranchised, redlined, gerrymandered, and mass-incarcerated by white racists, and the only people in human history who- despite all of those aforementioned horrors to their ancestors and themselves- continue to patronize businesses owned by white racists.
What the hell is wrong with us? I’ll tell you what’s wrong with us. Many of us are brainwashed- correction: brain-polluted. In other words, many of us believe the racist filth about our alleged inferiority. Many of us therefore believe the white man’s water is wetter than ours. Many of us are like the abused spouse who keeps coming back after each brutal beating and each brutal indignity. Why? Why do we willingly subject ourselves to such pain and disrespect?
I’ll tell you why. But first, let me tell you this. Today’s article is part twelve in my ongoing and periodic series entitled “Philly’s Jim Crow,” which started on Sept. 10, 2016 and which focuses on racist business and employment practices primarily in and around the city but also references such discrimination across the country.
Here’s why we willingly subject ourselves to such pain and disrespect. Joyce DeGruy, who holds a master’s degree in Social Work and a Ph.D. in Social Work Research, wrote in her seminal book, “Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome,” that centuries of slavery followed by systemic racism have resulted in multigenerational maladaptive behaviors that began as survival strategies. It’s like Malcolm X’s point about how, during slavery, some Blacks were so sycophantic to whites that when their so-called owners weren’t feeling well they would sincerely say, “What’s the matter, boss, ‘we’ sick?” Think about that for a second. Those particular enslaved Black people were so brain-polluted in their survival mode adulation that they could literally feel “massa’s” (i.e., the “bosses’”) pain.
Centuries of survival mode sycophancy in the past became so ingrained in Black folks’ consciousness in the present that most of us have actually become totally enamored with and placatingly forgiving of racist whiteness. If that’s not maladaptive behavior, nothing is.
I certainly understand why some of my enslaved ancestors went out of their way to pretend to love and support their so-called masters. It was a matter of life or death. But we ain’t enslaved no more! It’s now 2020. It’s long past time that we finally end our maladaptive behavior that is currently manifested in our relentless and psychotic financial support of racist white businesses that continue to keep us down.
We can easily end it. All we have to do is simply stop. And we do that by boycotting Philly (and all other) businesses that racially disrespect us by not hiring us in- especially in executive and management positions, by not promoting us, and by not appointing us to their boards of directors.
I must make it crystal clear that I’m not talking about handouts. I’m talking about equity. I’m talking about recognizing our ancestors’ essential role in building this country in general. After all, you do know, don’t you, that our ancestors built George Washington’s Mt. Vernon, Va. Plantation/Estate in 1758, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, Va. Plantation/Estate in 1772, the White House in 1792, and the U.S. Capitol in 1793?
I’m also talking about recognizing our ancestors’ essential role in building corporate America in particular. After all, you do know, don’t you, that our ancestors built New York’s Wall Street in 1652 (which was used as a ‘slave’ auction site from 1711-1762)?
While reading Princeton University American History professor James McPherson’s book, “Battle Cry of Freedom,’ award-winning author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates noted Yale University African American Studies professor David Blight’s recorded lecture about McPherson’s work wherein Blight stated, “By 1860, there were more millionaires (‘slaveholders’ all) living in the lower Mississippi Valley than anywhere else in the U.S. In the same year, the nearly four million American ‘slaves’ were worth some $3.5 billion, making them the largest single financial asset in the entire U.S. economy....”
And Greg Timmons, Executive Director of the Constitution Project and a History Channel consultant, states ”The ‘slave’ economy had been very good to American prosperity. By the start of the Civil War, the South was producing 75% of the world’s cotton....”
So I don’t want a handout from the American government or from corporate America. I want a handover. I want what they owe. They owe equitable access and equitable opportunity. And I am here to collect. And I am not alone.
I’m in the process of building a broad-based coalition by reaching out to the likes of Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, National Urban League, United Negro College Fund, National Council of Negro Women, Black Clergy of Philadelphia, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, the Nation of Islam, Masjidullah Incorporated, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Black fraternities, Black sororities, National Association of Black Journalists, National Bar (Black Lawyers) Association, National Medical (Black Physicians) Association, National Black Chamber of Commerce, and all other influential pro-Black groups with ties to Philadephia.
And once that coalition is formed within the next few months, we’ll begin targeted and lawful boycotts where appropriate. By targeted boycotts, I mean identifying the guilty parties.
By lawful boycotts, I mean those consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1982 ruling in the NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware case. In that decision, the Court permitted nonviolent boycotts against Mississippi businesses that were viewed as racist because such boycotts are protected by the First Amendment rights to speak, assemble, associate, and petition. Even if the exercise of those First Amendment-protected rights happen to be belligerent, they nonetheless are legal as long as they do not specifically “incite violence or specifically authorize the use of violence.” Moreover, added the Court, although states do have the legal authority to regulate economic activities, they do not have the legal authority to prohibit peaceful political activism- including boycotts.
Black folks in the U.S. constitute 13.4% of the American population as documented by the U.S. Census Bureau. And, as reported last year by the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth, we have more than $1.4 trillion (that’s trillion with a “t”) in buying power.
Accordingly, Black folks in and around Philadelphia will flex our part of that buying power as we- through the aforementioned Black coalition- investigate the hiring and promotion records of the area’s largest employers, the area’s employers with the largest Black consumer base, the area’s employers situated in largely Black neighborhoods, and the area’s employers profiting largely from Black municipal taxpayer dollars.
Those employers will include Acme Markets, Aramark, Bayada Home Healthcare, CVS, Crown Holdings, Drexel University, City of Philadelphia, Comcast Corporation/Comcast Spectacor, Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health System, Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, SEPTA, Temple University, University of Pennsylvania/University of Pennsylvania Healthcare, United Parcel Service, Urban Outfitters, Vanguard Group, and several others.
Some will be commended for engaging in equitable access and equitable opportunity. Others will be condemned through boycotts for what Blacks reasonably view as racist intent, racist impact, or both. Stay tuned.
In the meantime, tune in to Public Enemy’s classic “Shut “Em Down” boycott song at https://youtu.be/2wOcOBjB3uU.
