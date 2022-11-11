I am compelled to write this after recently having participated in a local radio station’s pre-election panel discussion. The host was a strong and enlightened Black woman who routinely, necessarily and impressively has mostly Black women on as panelists and guests during her excellent shows. But, in this instance, she chose to have only Black men on because she and her listening audience wanted an opportunity to hear Black men’s views about the Nov. 8 election relative to the plight of Black men in America.
At least three of those Black male panelists were Republican. While listening to some of their pro-MAGAt comments, I was repulsed. In fact, I thought I was gonna throw up. Their and any other Black men’s active support of Trumpism is not only politically counterproductive; it’s also culturally treasonous, which makes those Black men race traitors.
Shortly after participating in that panel discussion, I wrote indirectly about it on my social media pages. And because I respect the professionalism and civility of The Tribune, I will not use the profane language here that I used there. But here’s a G-rated version of my post to and about Black MAGAt Republican men: “Y’all intentionally voted for Trumpism, which is a combination of racism and fascism. And at the same time, y’all also voted for misogyny, genderism, homophobia, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and other forms of violent reactionary intolerance, so [expletive deleted] y’all.”
I should point out that, as reported in 2020 by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “52% of Black men who said they identified as politically conservative … voted for … Donald Trump … [and] 1 in 3 Black men residing in the Midwest voted for” him, as did 26% of Black men with a high school diploma or less and 22% of them with a bachelor’s degree. Also, in that same year, the Brookings Institution noted that a whopping 12% of eligible Black men voted for him.
They’re all traitors. Every last one of ‘em.
And here’s irrefutable proof that they’re all traitors. First of all, a traitor is someone who commits treason, which is defined in Article III, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution as follows: “Treason... shall consist... in... adhering to... enemies... [by] giving them aid and comfort.” Second, it’s also defined in the U.S. Code at 18 U.S.C. Section 2381 as follows: “Whoever, owing allegiance to... [one’s own nation],... adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort....” is guilty of treason.
White MAGAt Republicans are the enemy of Black people because white MAGAt Republicans are racist, just as their leader Trump is racist. Here are just ten of hundreds of examples of his undeniable racism:
One: 1975- Trump had to pay a fine to the U.S. Justice Department for housing discrimination violations against Blacks at 39 Trump-owned properties throughout NYC.
Two: 1989- He had a full page ad published that sought the death penalty for five innocent Black and Brown boys known then as the “Central Park Five.”
Three: 2011- He spread the “birtherism” lie that President Barack Obama was an African foreigner.
Four: 2016- He was officially endorsed by David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the KKK.
Five: 2016- Time Magazine cited a YouGov/Economist exit poll in which his white MAGAt Republican supporters were asked if they approved or disapproved
of emancipation for Blacks. Nearly half, which equaled an incredible “47%, disapproved, had some reservations, or weren’t sure.” Whoa!
Six: 2017- He pardoned Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was prosecuted by the Justice Department for civil rights violations and The Phoenix New Times described as the law enforcement official that had committed the “worst racial profiling in U.S. history.”
Seven: 2017- He described Nazis as “very fine people” after many of them had viciously attacked several Black (and white) anti-racist protesters in
Charlottesville and one of those Nazis had murdered an innocent unarmed protester there.
Eight: 2018- He called African nations “sht hole countries.”
Nine: 2021- He sent pro-slavery, Confederate flag-waving seditionists to violently attack the Capitol.
Ten: 2021- The MAGAt Republican Party, of which he was and still is the de facto head, since December, introduced 262 bills in 41 states to ultimately disenfranchise Black voters.
How can any self-respecting Black man support such a racist individual and such a racist party?
By the way, I’m not talking about the real Republican Party. I’m talking about the Trump/MAGAt Republican Party. Although I despised the right-wing, conservative policies of real Republican leaders like Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford whom I’ve read about and like Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush whom I know about, I must concede that they weren’t fascists like Hitler in Germany, Mussolini in Italy, or Franco in Spain. At least those real Republicans didn’t foment a violent coup in their own nation’s Capitol.
But Trump did. And he did so because he’s a fascist like Hitler, Mussolini and Franco. And because fascism includes racism, Black MAGAt Republican men are race traitors for voting for Trump’s racist fascism.
I should point out that I’m not using the term “fascism” loosely. I’m using – and defining – it precisely. Fascism includes the following five basic elements:
Racism. Under Trump, it’s “White Supremacy.” Under Hitler, it was “Aryan Supremacy.”
Nationalism. That means blind allegiance to a country, regardless of whether it promotes good or evil. Under Trump, the nationalism is called “Make America Great Again” (as “great” as it was during genocide of the indigenous people, during slavery, during sharecropping, during Jim Crow, etc.) Under Hitler, it was called “Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Fuhrer” (meaning “One Nation, One Empire, One Leader.”)
Intolerance. Under Trump, it’s censoring books and banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory. Under Hitler, it was burning books and executing intellectuals.
Violence. Under Trump, it’s the Proud Boys who tried to destroy the Capitol building. Under Hitler, it was (actually) the Nazis who destroyed the Reichstag building.
Autocracy. Under Trump, it’s Trump as the dictatorial leader. Under Hitler, it was Hitler.
Black MAGAt Republican men remind me of Stephen in the scene in “Django” where, in response to his beloved white massa Calvin Candie’s inquiry of “[Did] you miss me?” Stephen replied, “Oh, yes, suh. I missed you like a hawg miss slop. Like a baby miss mammy ….”
Stephen was a race traitor who missed and supported his massa. Black MAGAt Republican men are race traitors who miss and support their enemy – an enemy they give aid and comfort to.
And that’s treason.
Dear Black MAGAt Republican men: Stop being traitors. And start being real Black men like the vast majority of us are.
